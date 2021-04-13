Pay Ready's Automated Software Helps Clients Process Post Resident Payments

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pay Ready Inc. , (formerly Debt Logic) a cloud based software where clients can manage and track everything debt related in one place, has proven to benefit multi-housing communities. Pay Ready's remote software allows property managers to better view, engage and communicate with their residents, and employees and vendors to achieve control over their total balance sheet.

The combination of legislation around the Covid-19 pandemic and knowing there are major gaps in communication, technology and process transparency, Pay Ready's software deploys ongoing automation and statistically based solutions to improve collection performance while eliminating friction. Pay Ready's capabilities span over Accounts Receivable (AR) management, post resident payments and Customer Relation Management (CRM) engagement.

"Pay Ready is one of the best service providers we work with, especially with property management and post resident payments. Their personalized solution for Hayden Properties allowed us to better serve our clients and reduce the administrative burden for our associates," said Jeff Chaidez, CPA of Hayden Properties.

"The transparency and overcommunication of the Pay Ready team has eased the stress of our entire post resident accounts receivable process. We couldn't have gone with a better software solution than with Pay Ready."

Pay Ready's growing suite of products include:

Pay Ready Exchange: secure online data exchange, where property managers can sync resident files in their accounting software to a virtual office in Pay Ready, for a global view and management of AR revenue, payments and resident engagement campaigns.

secure online data exchange, where property managers can sync resident files in their accounting software to a virtual office in Pay Ready, for a global view and management of AR revenue, payments and resident engagement campaigns. Portable Payments Ready: mobile-first, device agnostic online payments processing with seamless integration into Pay Ready's multi-experience resident touchpoints and third-party enterprise software. Supports resident payments through move-out and beyond.

mobile-first, device agnostic online payments processing with seamless integration into Pay Ready's multi-experience resident touchpoints and third-party enterprise software. Supports resident payments through move-out and beyond. Team Ready: a multi-experience resident contact center and software helpdesk on the cloud, which allows property managers to collaborate and support their residents through email, phone, texts, and web portals.

a multi-experience resident contact center and software helpdesk on the cloud, which allows property managers to collaborate and support their residents through email, phone, texts, and web portals. CRM Ready: a full featured CRM bundled with Pay Ready's multi-experience resident touchpoints and unified user experience, for engagement teams handling high-velocity contacts.

a full featured CRM bundled with Pay Ready's multi-experience resident touchpoints and unified user experience, for engagement teams handling high-velocity contacts. Pay Ready Marketplace: an online B2B marketplace and vendor/revenue management solution, to address the growing complexity of property management AR needs through a simple and powerful interface. Pay Ready Marketplace instantly connects property manager's accounts with registered service vendors.

To learn more, visit the new Pay Ready website at www.payready.com

About Pay Ready

Since 2016, Pay Ready has formed major partnerships nationwide with 2.55 million units and over $950,000,000.00 in serviced receivables. Pay Ready's seamless debt management software has helped clients focus on revenue generation and growth while leaving the arduous process of debt management to Pay Ready. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.payready.com .

