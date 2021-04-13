 Pay Ready's Automated Software Helps Clients Process Post Resident Payments | 13.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’122 -0.5%  SPI 14’211 -0.3%  Dow 33’714 -0.1%  DAX 15’234 0.1%  Euro 1.1000 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’967 0.1%  Gold 1’745 0.7%  Bitcoin 57’775 4.6%  Dollar 0.9207 -0.2%  Öl 63.9 1.1% 

13.04.2021 21:23:00

Pay Ready's Automated Software Helps Clients Process Post Resident Payments

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pay Ready Inc., (formerly Debt Logic) a cloud based software where clients can manage and track everything debt related in one place, has proven to benefit multi-housing communities. Pay Ready's remote software allows property managers to better view, engage and communicate with their residents, and employees and vendors to achieve control over their total balance sheet.

(PRNewsfoto/Pay Ready)

The combination of legislation around the Covid-19 pandemic and knowing there are major gaps in communication, technology and process transparency, Pay Ready's software deploys ongoing automation and statistically based solutions to improve collection performance while eliminating friction. Pay Ready's capabilities span over Accounts Receivable (AR) management, post resident payments and Customer Relation Management (CRM) engagement.

"Pay Ready is one of the best service providers we work with, especially with property management and post resident payments. Their personalized solution for Hayden Properties allowed us to better serve our clients and reduce the administrative burden for our associates," said Jeff Chaidez, CPA of Hayden Properties.

"The transparency and overcommunication of the Pay Ready team has eased the stress of our entire post resident accounts receivable process. We couldn't have gone with a better software solution than with Pay Ready."

Pay Ready's growing suite of products include:

  • Pay Ready Exchange: secure online data exchange, where property managers can sync resident files in their accounting software to a virtual office in Pay Ready, for a global view and management of AR revenue, payments and resident engagement campaigns.
  • Portable Payments Ready: mobile-first, device agnostic online payments processing with seamless integration into Pay Ready's multi-experience resident touchpoints and third-party enterprise software. Supports resident payments through move-out and beyond.
  • Team Ready: a multi-experience resident contact center and software helpdesk on the cloud, which allows property managers to collaborate and support their residents through email, phone, texts, and web portals.
  • CRM Ready: a full featured CRM bundled with Pay Ready's multi-experience resident touchpoints and unified user experience, for engagement teams handling high-velocity contacts.
  • Pay Ready Marketplace: an online B2B marketplace and vendor/revenue management solution, to address the growing complexity of property management AR needs through a simple and powerful interface. Pay Ready Marketplace instantly connects property manager's accounts with registered service vendors.

To learn more, visit the new Pay Ready website at www.payready.com

About Pay Ready
Since 2016, Pay Ready has formed major partnerships nationwide with 2.55 million units and over $950,000,000.00 in serviced receivables. Pay Ready's seamless debt management software has helped clients focus on revenue generation and growth while leaving the arduous process of debt management to Pay Ready. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.payready.com.

Contact:
Lynn Patrick Musil
CEO
949-424-4026
lynn@payready.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pay-readys-automated-software-helps-clients-process-post-resident-payments-301268143.html

SOURCE Pay Ready

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:57 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Microsoft mit Shopping-Offensive - profitiert auch die Aktie?
15:53 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:09 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
11:35 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
11:32 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
08:48 SMI startet holprig in die neue Woche
09.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
08.04.21 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf nach Zahlen gesucht
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie Ziele in Corona-Studie - Corona-Cocktail von US-Behörde nachdrücklich empfohlen
Givaudan-Aktie profitiert: Givaudan gewinnt zum Jahresauftakt an Schwung
Krypto-Experte Bobby Lee: Bitcoin könnte 2021 die 300'000-Dollar-Marke knacken
Plug Power: Dieses Unternehmen steckt hinter der erfolgreichen Aktie
Swiss Re-Aktien von der Angst vor kostspieligem erstem Quartal belastet
Milliardenschwerer Zusammenschluss: Veolia und SUEZ einigen sich auf Fusion - Aktien schiessen hoch
US-Börsen beenden Sitzung schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
US-Börsen schlagen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein -- SMI schliesst mit negativer Tendenz -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Swisscom bringt mit Banken Referenzzinssatz für digitale Assets auf den Weg
Wisekey-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Wisekey startet Plattform TrustedNFT.IO

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit