07.10.2020 17:00:00

Paxful and Transfero Joined Forces to Introduce BRZ Token to P2P Trading

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paxful, a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency marketplace, announced today a strategic partnership with Transfero Swiss AG, the largest digital asset management firm in Latin America and the owner of Brazilian Digital Token (BRZ), a stablecoin pegged to Brazilian Real. BRZ's price is maintained by market experts and shown to be a lot less volatile than Bitcoin. As of August 2020, 35 million BRZ tokens have already been issued.

The token is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. It gives Brazilians an alternative to hedge their savings to crypto and shield their assets from local currency devaluation. It also gives them access to international crypto platforms with the potential to increase investments in the global market.

"At Paxful, we strive to provide financial freedom to all corners of the world and we admire that Transfero is doing the same. Brazil is a rapidly growing market for crypto and will benefit greatly from this partnership," said Ray Youssef, CEO, and co-founder of Paxful.

Brazil is the fifth largest country in crypto ownership, presenting a vast field of opportunities in the crypto scene. As the government does not interfere in the regulation of digital currencies, the main cryptocurrency firms in Brazil have officially agreed to self-regulate in order to tackle crypto crime and protect its users. The move will help boost the adoption of digital money in the country, which is already soaring. Top industry players in the region are expecting Brazil's crypto market to rise to $100 billion by the end of 2020 making it the biggest cryptocurrency market in Latin America.

The strategic partnership between Paxful and Transfero enables Brazilian users to buy and sell BTC and USDT with BRZ tokens.

"Paxful is one of the largest P2P marketplaces for digital assets and has already shown great strength in emerging countries. Having BRZ at Paxful will improve the access of crypto sellers to the Brazilian market," said Thiago Cesar, CEO of Transfero Swiss AG.

This partnership is part of the P2P Alliance, Paxful's initiative to unite a powerful network of partners to unlock the full potential of crypto.

About Paxful

Paxful is a people-powered marketplace for money transfers with anyone, anywhere, at any time. Their mission is to empower the underbanked around the world to have control of their money using peer-to-peer transactions. The company, founded in 2015, has over 4.5 million users globally who you can instantly buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) using over 300 different payment methods.

About Transfero

Transfero Swiss is an international financial solutions company based on Blockchain technology, headquartered in Switzerland and Brazil. The company's primary mission is to facilitate and promote access to digital assets. Transfero is the issuer of the BRZ Token, stablecoin paired to the Brazilian real.

