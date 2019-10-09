Paw CBD Celebrates the Month of October as National Pet CBD Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose brands include Paw CBD, announces the designation of October as National Pet CBD Month. The founding of this month follows the founding in 2018 of August 8 as National CBD Day.

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid derived from the hemp plant that consumers use for a wide range of wellness applications. The market is continuing to expand with CBD products for pets, including tinctures, treats, and topicals. Pet stores, online retailers, national chains, and local dog and cat boutiques are among those seeking to capitalize on the booming trend.

cbdMD, Inc.'s Paw CBD line offers an entire lineup of hemp-derived, THC-free CBD products including a variety of chewables, treats, and tinctures that are convenient for daily use for dogs, cats, and horses. The latest line of topicals for pets is appropriate for pets of all ages. By combining all the properties of CBD oil with "animal-approved" flavors like peanut butter, catnip, and apple, the Paw CBD line of products allows pet owners to offer high quality CBD goodness to their pets.

"As Paw CBD continues to grow in the CBD space for animals, we want our consumers to be aware of all of our wide array of pet products we have on the market," said Paul DiBrito, Brand President of Paw CBD. "Our goal for founding October as National Pet CBD Month is to grow consumer awareness and overall reception to the use of CBD for their beloved animals at home."

Paw CBD uses the same CBD that's found in high-quality human products, combined with the flavors and textures for cats, dogs, and horses. As it stands, Paw CBD has 40+ SKUs, comprised of tinctures, treats, and topicals, with the plan of expanding upon those offerings.

Paw CBD is a nationally recognized pet consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose veterinarian-formulated products include tinctures, treats, and topicals in varying strengths and formulas. Paw CBD is a proud supporter of Project 2 Heal and the Humane Society of Charlotte and partners with Instagram celebrities Lil Bub, Nala Cat, and Venus the Two-Faced Cat. To learn more about the comprehensive line of THC-free Paw CBD pet products, please visit pawcbd.com or follow Paw CBD on Instagram and Facebook.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also the proud partner with the Big 3 Basketball League, Barstool Sports, Bellator MMA, LifeTime and Nitro Circus. cbdMD has one of the largest roster of professional sports athletes who are part of "Team cbdMD". To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKU's of U.S. produced, THC-free CBD products, please visit: http://www.cbdmd.com or follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of our 3,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

