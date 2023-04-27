|
28.04.2023 00:39:00
Paul Rozo, PRMG CEO, Featured as NAHREP'S Top Latino-Owned Business!
CORONA, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, NAHREP has released the Top Latino-Owned Business Spotlight, featuring PRMG's CEO and Founder, Paul Rozo!
The business leaders in the spotlight are being showcased in SOMOS Magazine, an annual publication offering an exclusive look into the world of NAHREP. This Top Latino-Owned Business list recognizes Latino-owned businesses in the residential real estate industry and how their contributions have increased Latino homeownership based on multiple factors including gross revenue.
There is a total of 12 Latino business owners being recognized and comprised of various companies ranging from real estate, property management, appraisal to marketing and mortgage lending featuring Paul Rozo in the number one spot.
Rozo attributes his personal work ethic and competitive drive to his mother after witnessing her entrepreneurial spirit and tireless efforts while never compromising her commitment and responsibility to the family. "Reflecting back, one of my fondest memories was my first "sales job" as an 8yr old boy going door to door on Fridays after school selling my mother's baked goods straight out of the family station wagon", said Rozo.
Paul went on to say how he continued to support his mother's ventures throughout grade-school. She owned and operated a garment manufacturing business where after meeting his sports, athletic, and academic obligations, would join her late into the night at the factory operating industrial-grade sewing machines to steaming & bagging finished product to meet manufacturers deadlines. Not long after and throughout his college years would Paul continue to lend a helping hand of support with a small restaurant business his mother owned — all of which has served as his inspiration and "blueprint" for leading both PRMG and his family.
The sum of Paul's experiences observing and helping his mother during his formative years not only shaped him to become the respected businessman, husband, and father he is today, but continue to drive his unyielding passion and commitment for all those he serves and who rely on him while always remaining "comfortable doing the uncomfortable" especially when making tough and necessary decisions to survive when others could not-- and thrive--while others did not.
"I speak for my entire PRMG family when I say how humbled and blessed we feel to have our organization recognized in NAHREP's "Top Latino Owned Business Spotlight"– Paul Rozo.
PRMG is a full-service mortgage lender with over 21 years in business. Its focus is on customer service and technology-driven efficiency. With a team of experienced loan officers and a commitment to transparency and communication, PRMG is dedicated to making the mortgage process simple and stress-free for homeowners and homebuyers alike.
For more information about PRMG please visit www.prmg.net
WE'RE ALL IN!
To view the full list of Top Latino-Owned Businesses Spotlight in SOMOS Magazine click here.
To view the full story on our website visit: https://www.prmg.net/prmg-in-the-news-nahreps-top-latino-owned-business/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-rozo-prmg-ceo-featured-as-nahreps-top-latino-owned-business-301810309.html
SOURCE Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Moncler, Eli Lilly & Amadeus IT mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Moncler, Eli Lilly & Amadeus IT
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
|Swiss Re-Aktie und UBS-Aktie stabil: Neuer UBS-Chef Ermotti gibt bis 30. April Swiss Re-Präsidentenposten ab
|EMS-CHEMIE-Aktie stürzt ab: EMS-CHEMIE macht im ersten Quartal weniger Umsatz - Aufwertung des Franken belastet
|Wolfspeed informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
|NEL ASA-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Umsatz von NEL ASA über den Erwartungen - dennoch Verluste
|Berichtssaison erreicht ersten Höhepunkt: US-Handel endet mit Aufschlägen -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen freundlich
|US-Dollar mit längster Verlustserie seit drei Jahren - findet nun eine "Ent-Dollarisierung" statt?
|Novartis-Aktie tiefer: Novartis erhält Empfehlung für Cosentyx-Mittel
|Amazon mit Umsatz und Ergebnis über den Erwartungen - Amazon-Aktie zieht nachbörslich deutlich an
|Santhera-Aktie im Sinkflug: Santhera rutschte 2022 noch tiefer in die roten Zahlen
|Anlageberater kritisiert Bitcoin und Co.: "Ohne die vollkommen sinnlosen Kryptowährungen ginge es uns allen besser"
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison erreicht ersten Höhepunkt: US-Handel endet mit Aufschlägen -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schliesst den Handelstag nahezu unbewegt ab. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Aufschlägen. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost waren positiv.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}