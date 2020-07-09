09.07.2020 19:15:00

Paul Lagnese, Esq., Elected President Of The Pennsylvania Association For Justice

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Paul Lagnese Esq., partner with Berger & Lagnese, has been elected the fifty-third president of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice (PAJ). Lagnese officially takes the helm during the annual summer retreat, which will take place on July 17, 2020. He will serve through July of 2021.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, PAJ officers, leaders, members, and staff assist plaintiff attorneys in better representing their clients and successfully advocating for the integrity of a robust civil justice system. The Association has continually resisted measures that in other states have closed courthouse doors to those who rely on courtrooms as the last resort to obtain justice.

The PAJ's mission is to promote a fair and effective justice system – and to support attorneys as they work to ensure that any person who is injured by the misconduct or negligence of others can obtain justice in Pennsylvania's courtrooms, even when taking on the most powerful interests.

"I am humbled and honored to be able to lead the nearly 2000 members of PAJ who go to work every day to help people who have been injured by the carelessness of others," said Lagnese. "Rest assured over the next year, I will be working tirelessly with my fellow officers, PAJ lobbyists, staff and membership to insure that all citizens of Pennsylvania will continue to have an unfettered right to civil justice without restrictions on jury trials, caps on damages and immunity for wrongdoers."  

"We're so excited to see Paul's name etched into the list of Pennsylvania's most prominent attorney leaders who have served as President of PAJ," added David Tyler, Executive Director of PAJ.  "Paul is known as a fierce and respected trial attorney.  His leadership and experience at the helm of our organization will strengthen our ability to fight against corporate attacks on the rights of the people of this Commonwealth."     

Lagnese received his undergraduate degree from Lafayette College in 1985, before graduating from Duquesne University School of Law in 1987. Paul has spent his career representing people who have been injured due to the negligence or carelessness of doctors and hospitals.

Paul's legal skills have been recognized by his peers as evidenced by his selection into the Allegheny Academy of Trial Lawyers, his AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale Hubbell and his selection in The Best Lawyers in America for Medical Malpractice in Pittsburgh between 2008 – 2020. Additionally, Paul was included in "The Best Lawyers in America" under Products Liability and Personal Injury from 2014-2020, and from 2011-2020. Mr. Lagnese was selected as a "Super Lawyer," as well as the "Top 100 Trial Lawyers" in Pennsylvania by The National Trial Lawyers Association.

In addition to being PAJ's newest President, Paul will soon become a Governor for the American Association for Justice, and is a Past President of the Western Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association.

Contact:
Janie Mackenzie
Janie@Nextlevel.com / 215.607.8428

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-lagnese-esq-elected-president-of-the-pennsylvania-association-for-justice-301091080.html

SOURCE Berger & Lagnese

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’576.00
1.05 %
Roche Hldg G 332.95
0.73 %
Sika 187.10
0.24 %
Geberit 482.40
0.19 %
Lonza Grp 527.20
0.00 %
Swiss Life Hldg 344.80
-1.15 %
Alcon 53.00
-1.23 %
LafargeHolcim 41.79
-1.25 %
Swiss Re 73.04
-1.64 %
CS Group 9.66
-1.81 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:33
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12:00
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
12:00
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV
10:14
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
10:00
Dividends: Changing Expectations
09:14
SMI-Anleger noch vorsichtig
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17:00
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
14:12
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Idorsia-Aktien sacken nach Bericht über Aktienplatzierung ab
Indexänderung im SMI: Partners Group ersetzen Adecco - Straumann neu im SLI
Wirecard-Aktie in Rot: US-Behörden ermitteln angeblich gegen Wirecard
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO schiesst hoch
Trump-Regierung skeptisch gegenüber Kryptowährungen - Vormachtstellung des US-Dollar im Fokus
Swiss Tax Report: Ist das Steuerparadies Schweiz in Gefahr?
Deutlich unter Branchen-Schnitt: Tesla senkt Preise für Solarpanels radikal
Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst um die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst um die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag Abschläge. Der DAX beendet den Donnerstagshandel ohne große Veränderungen zum Vortag. Die Anleger in den USA zeigen sich am Donnerstag pessimistisch. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB