+++ Jetzt in Aktien, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren und dabei von hohem Einzahlungsbonus profitieren +++ -w-
14.01.2020 01:43:00

Paul K. Schrieffer is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WEST COVINA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul K. Schrieffer is being recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Law as the Attorney of the Year for his outstanding work ethic in the field of Law and for his current role as Founding Partner at P.K. Schrieffer, LLP.

Founded in February of 1998, P.K. Schrieffer, LLP, represents clients in litigated matters in state and federal courts throughout California, as well as Hawaii, Arizona, Nevada and other jurisdictions.

As founding partner of the firm, Mr. Schrieffer acts as national monitoring counsel for Underwriters at Lloyds and London companies in multi-district federal court litigation, as well as in state courts. Specializing in Litigation & Trial Work, Mr. Schrieffer practices law in California, Pennsylvania, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Kentucky and Hawaii.  With more than 29 years of practicing law, Mr. Schrieffer has tried complex, high exposure cases for many clients ranging from insurance bad faith and broker E&O to wrongful termination and catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death and construction. Renowned in his field, he has also represented event cancellation and contingency insurers nationally and internationally, including legal matters arising from tours such as Michael Jackson's "This Is It" concerts in London, England, Foo Fighters World Tour, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Kings of Leon, Nicki Minaj, The Beastie Boys, YES LLC, and Live Earth Concerts. Additionally, Mr. Schrieffer has successfully argued before the California Court of Appeal, including the Second District in First Pacific Bank v. Underwriters at Lloyds and Carpenter v. NBC Universal.

Throughout his education and training, Mr. Schrieffer received his Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern University School of Law, and his Bachelors of Arts degree from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

To further his professional development, Mr. Schrieffer is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), Alley County Bar Association, and American Board of Trial Advocates.

In recognition of his professional development, Mr. Schrieffer is AV Rated Preeminent™ 5.0 out of 5 by Martindale Hubble and is recognized as a California Super Lawyer by the Los Angeles Magazine (2014 – 2018).         

For more information, please visit www.pksllp.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-k-schrieffer-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300986164.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.70
1.92 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Lonza Grp 360.20
1.21 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 103.54
0.58 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'625.00
0.34 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
CS Group 13.50
0.15 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Novartis 91.05
-0.64 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 175.25
-0.71 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
The Swatch Grp 268.00
-0.89 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
ABB 23.19
-0.94 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Geberit 537.20
-1.29 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Gewinnmitnahmen bei Gold
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
13.01.20
Auf einer Buckelpiste
13.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - 200% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
13.01.20
SMI tritt auf der Stelle
09.01.20
Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible with Lock-in auf Oelaktien
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
09.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Iran-Krise: Bei diesem Szenario gäbe es für den Ölpreis kein Halten mehr
Top-Ten bei Shortsellern: Die SIX-Aktien, die am häufigsten leerverkauft werden
SPD fällt in Wahlumfragen weiter zurück
Coca-Cola dementiert Gerüchte: Kein Interesse an Cannabis-Markt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Dow zum Handelsende in Grün -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Rally der Tesla-Aktie: Shortseller geraten unter die Räder
Zur Rose verstärkt Unternehmensleitung mit Bernd Gschaider - Aktie legt zu
ObsEva-Aktie springt an: ObsEva erteilt Yuyuan Lizenz zur Entwicklung von Nolasiban in China

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow zum Handelsende in Grün -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zum Wochenstart tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Montag freundlich. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;