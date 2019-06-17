17.06.2019 20:45:00

Paul Gauguin Cruises Debuts "Dream In Blue" Special Offer

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Gauguin Cruises (www.pgcruises.com), operator of the highest-rated and longest continually sailing luxury cruise ship in the South Pacific, the m/s Paul Gauguin, is offering up to $500 Shipboard Credit per stateroom on select 2020 voyages during its "Dream in Blue" promotion when booked by July 31, 2019. As an additional bonus, deposits have been reduced to $250 per person. 

Paul Gauguin Cruises (PRNewsfoto/Paul Gauguin Cruises)

Shipboard Credit on select sailings varies by stateroom or suite category:

  • $300 Shipboard Credit per stateroom, categories E or F
  • $500 Shipboard Credit per balcony stateroom/suite, category D and above

Eligible sailings:

7-Night Tahiti & the Society Islands

  • January 11; February 15, 22, 2020

7-Night Society Islands & Tahiti Iti

  • January 4; February 8, 29, 2020

10-Night Society Islands & Tuamotus

  • January 29, 2020

11-Night Cook Islands & Society Islands

  • January 18; March 7, 2020

Shipboard Credit can be used toward indulging in a spa treatment at Deep Nature Spa, purchasing a souvenir in La Boutique, booking a shore excursion aboard The Gauguin, and more.

Additionally, Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering savings of 50% off standard all-inclusive cruise fares on all voyages, plus included airfare from Los Angeles or San Francisco.

For further information on Paul Gauguin Cruises, please contact a Travel Professional, call 800-848-6172, or visit www.pgcruises.com.

This promotion is for new bookings only, subject to availability, and must be booked by July 31, 2019, and requested at time of booking. Shipboard Credit amount is determined by balcony stateroom or suite category. Non-balcony staterooms (E-F categories) receive $150 per person Shipboard Credit. Reduced-rate deposit of $250 per person is refundable less a $100 administration fee. Roundtrip Economy Class airfare from LAX or SFO is included, but based on availability in class of service. Air credit for non-use of this promotion is $1700-1900. Air add-ons from home city to LAX or SFO are also available upon request. Port, security, and handling charges of $159-$235 per person are additional. Offer may be or may not be combined with other offers and can be discontinued at any time. Additional terms and conditions may apply.

About Paul Gauguin Cruises

Owned by Pacific Beachcomber S.C., French Polynesia's leading luxury hotel and cruise operator, Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 5+-star cruise ship, the 332-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, providing a deluxe cruise experience tailored to the unparalleled wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific. Paul Gauguin Cruises has been recognized by notable publications in travel and lifestyle and was voted "#2 Midsize-Ship Ocean Cruise Line" by readers in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2018†. The line was also recognized as one of the "Top Small Cruise Lines" in the Condé Nast Traveler 2018 Readers' Choice Awards and is honored on the publication's 2018 "Gold List." Paul Gauguin Cruises was also selected as "Best Small-Ship Cruise Line" in Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards from 2016 to 2019, and has received top honors in BRIDES Magazine's Honeymoon Awards for the past three years.

Media Contact:
Vanessa Bloy
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Director of Public Relations
(425) 440-6255
vbloy@pgcruises.com

†From Travel + Leisure Magazine, August 2017 © Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. Used under license. Travel + Leisure and Time Inc. Affluent Media Group are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Paul Gauguin Cruises.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-gauguin-cruises-debuts-dream-in-blue-special-offer-300869733.html

SOURCE Paul Gauguin Cruises

