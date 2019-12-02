02.12.2019 19:50:00

Paul Gauguin Cruises Announces A "Best Gift, Ever" Holiday Bonus Offer

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 2, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Paul Gauguin Cruises (www.pgcruises.com), operator of the highest-rated and longest continually sailing luxury cruise ship in the South Pacific, the m/s Paul Gauguin, is offering a holiday bonus of up to $400 Shipboard Credit on balcony staterooms on select 2020 and 2021 voyages when booked by December 31, 2019. As an additional holiday gift, deposits on those sailings have been reduced to $250 per person. 

Paul Gauguin Cruises (PRNewsfoto/Paul Gauguin Cruises)

Shipboard Credit can be used to indulge in a spa treatment in Deep Nature Spa, purchase a souvenir in La Boutique, book a shore excursion aboard The Gauguin, and more. Shipboard Credit varies by balcony stateroom category:

  • $250 Shipboard Credit per balcony stateroom, categories C and D on select sailings
  • $400 Shipboard Credit per balcony stateroom, categories B and above on select sailings

Additionally, Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering savings of 50% off standard all-inclusive cruise fares on all voyages, plus included airfare from Los Angeles.

For additional information on Paul Gauguin Cruises, please contact a Travel Advisor, call 800-848-6172, or visit www.pgcruises.com.

New bookings only. Offer may be combined with applicable 3rd guest in stateroom offer and applicable past guest savings but may not be combinable with other offers. Port, security, and handling charges are $159-$305 additional. Reduced-rate deposit of $250 per person is refundable less a $100 administration fee. Solo travelers who pay the full supplement receive 100% of the Shipboard Credit for their stateroom category; all others receive 50% of the value per stateroom. Shipboard Credit amount is determined by balcony stateroom category. Shipboard Credits used for shore excursions must be booked on board at time of sailing. Offer ends December 31, 2019. Voyages excluded from this promotion are the March 28; April 11; June 17; and August 29, 2020, sailings. Call for details.

About Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 5+-star cruise ship, the 332-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, providing a deluxe cruise experience tailored to the unparalleled wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific. Paul Gauguin Cruises has been recognized by notable publications in travel and lifestyle and was voted "#1 Midsize-Ship Ocean Cruise Line" by readers in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2019. The line was recognized as one of the "Top Small Cruise Lines" in the Condé Nast Traveler 2019 Readers' Choice Awards and is honored on the publication's 2018 "Gold List." Paul Gauguin Cruises was selected as "Best Small-Ship Cruise Line" in Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards from 2016 to 2019, and has received top honors in BRIDES Magazine's Honeymoon Awards for the past three years. And recently the line was recognized for the third time for having the "Best French Polynesia Cruises" in the AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards. In September 2019, Paul Gauguin Cruises joined PONANT's family, the world leader of small ship cruising.

Media Contact:
Vanessa Bloy
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Director of Public Relations
(425) 440-6255
vbloy@pgcruises.com

From Travel + Leisure Magazine, August 2019 © Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. Used under license. Travel + Leisure and Time Inc. Affluent Media Group are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Paul Gauguin Cruises.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-gauguin-cruises-announces-a-best-gift-ever-holiday-bonus-offer-300967581.html

SOURCE Paul Gauguin Cruises

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:11
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
14:10
Vontobel: Adventsspecial 1: Das Weihnachtsgeschäft brummt
14:00
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
13:47
Gold gibt Gewinne wieder ab
13:23
Jahresendrallye auf der Kippe
10:40
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:02
SMI lässt Kontakt nicht abreissen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:51
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Prognosen für 2019: Diese Experten hatten im Rückblick recht
SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch klar ins Minus -- US-Börsen im Minus -- DAX fällt letztlich unter 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Hank Paulson: Zwangsdelisting chinesischer Unternehmen von US-Börsen hätte weitreichende Folgen
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktionäre kreuzen im Vorfeld der GV medial die Klingen
ams-Aktie steigt: ams verfügt über gut 27 Prozent der OSRAM-Aktien
November 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
SIX setzt S+B-Aktie wegen der anstehenden GV vorläufig vom Handel aus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Apples AirPods: Experte rechnet mit Nachfrageüberhang zu Weihnachten
November 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch klar ins Minus -- US-Börsen im Minus -- DAX fällt letztlich unter 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
Trump-Tweet belastet: Der heimische Markt brach am Montag ein. Auch der DAX rutschte tief ins Minus. Die US-Börsen geben ebenfalls nach. Zum Wochenstart ging es für die asiatischen Indizes bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;