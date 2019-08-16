16.08.2019 22:42:00

Paul Allen Appointed To Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative Board

BELLE GLADE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Allen was appointed to the Board of Directors of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative at its August 15, 2019 Board meeting filling the unexpired term ending January 2020 of Roger Hatton.  Allen was born in Pahokee, FL and raised in South Bay, FL.  He graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. 

Allen is Co-owner/President of R. C. Hatton, Inc. FL, Performance Packaging LLC FL, Performance NAPA LLC FL and D&D Ag. LLC GA.  R. C. Hatton, Inc. grows sugar cane, sweet corn, green beans and cabbage.  Allen is an active member in the Glades and agricultural communities.  He currently is President of the Sunshine Sweet Corn Farmers of Florida, Chairman of the Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association, is on the Advisory Committee of IFAS, is a Director of the South Florida Fair, Trustee of the East Beach Water Control District, Director of the Advisory Council for Fresh From Florida FDACS, and on the Advisory Committee of South Florida Farm Credit.  Allen is also President of the Light House Café of the Glades, the Pahokee Chamber of Commerce, is a member of the Pahokee Rotary Club, and a Board Member of LORE of the Glades.

In accepting the appointment to the Board Allen said, "I'm honored to be asked to serve on the Board.  I hope to play an active role in helping to contribute to the continued success of the Cooperative."

"We welcome our younger members stepping up to the plate and taking on leadership roles," said Cooperative Chairman John L. Hundley.  "We are pleased to have Paul join the Board."

Roger Hatton was a Director of the Cooperative since 2006 and resigned from the Board to spend more time with his family and focus on health-related improvements.

Allen and his wife Debra live in Canal Point, FL and have two children; Jonathan Allen and Courtney Allen McNomee.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-allen-appointed-to-sugar-cane-growers-cooperative-board-300903179.html

SOURCE Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida

