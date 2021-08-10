SMI 12’350 0.3%  SPI 15’833 0.3%  Dow 35’102 -0.3%  DAX 15’776 0.2%  Euro 1.0814 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’187 0.2%  Gold 1’733 0.2%  Bitcoin 41’953 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9226 0.3%  Öl 70.0 1.2% 
10.08.2021 14:05:00

Patty Arvielo Honored with NEXT's Powerhouse Award

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide mortgage lender New American Funding is proud to announce that Co-Founder and President Patty Arvielo has been honored with the Powerhouse Award by NEXT.

Patty Arvielo Honored with 2021 Powerhouse Award

This marks the second time Arvielo has been honored as a #NEXTPowerhouseAwards recipient. Arvielo also received the NEXT Powerhouse Award in 2020.

The Powerhouse Award honors women mortgage professionals who took on a challenge in either their own company or the industry and improved it.

Arvielo spent the last year leading New American Funding to its best year ever and overseeing an aggressive expansion that saw the company nearly double its workforce to approximately 4,800 employees. Arvielo helped found New American Funding nearly two decades ago and still leads the company on a day-to-day basis.

Arvielo's leadership was critical during 2020, when the company transitioned to a largely work-from-home environment. Arvielo's transparency was key to the company's seamless adjustment to this virtual environment.

The results speak for themselves, as New American Funding shattered its previous record lending volume in 2020, a pace that has continued into 2021.

Under Arvielo, New American Funding is also a leader in lending to underserved communities. Through its Latino Focus and New American Dream initiatives, both of which were established by Arvielo, 36% of New American Funding's purchase loans in 2020 were to minority borrowers compared to 25.5% for all institutions, based on 2020 HMDA data.

"I am grateful to be recognized with the NEXT Powerhouse Award again," Arvielo said. "It's an honor to be alongside so many amazing women who are leading the way in the housing industry. I see more women spearheading change within the industry and I'm very excited about where we're headed together."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 206,000 loans for approximately $53.8 billion, 179 nationwide locations, and about 4,700 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patty-arvielo-honored-with-nexts-powerhouse-award-301351490.html

SOURCE Patty Arvielo

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Strukturierte Produkte: Gab es Trends im 1. Halbjahr 2021? | BX Swiss TV

 Was hat sich im 1. Halbjahr bei den Strukturierten Produkten bewegt? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick welche Basiswerte besonders gefragt waren und ob es über die letzten Jahre zu Verschiebungen gekommen ist. Weiter wagt Dominique Böhler einen Ausblick, in welche Richtung es gehen könnte.

Dominique Böhler: Strukturierte Produkte: Gab es Trends im 1. Halbjahr 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

12:26 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Caterpillar Inc
10:45 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Moderna, Novavax
10:32 Vontobel: derimail - Techwerte im Fokus
09:18 Marktüberblick: Hella haussiert nach Übernahmespekulationen
07:45 Chip-Knappheit schlägt auf Conti-Zahlen durch – Aktie mit positiver Divergenz
05:54 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Luft wird dünner / Julius Bär – Erneut am Widerstand
09.08.21 SMI auf Richtungssuche
07.08.21 Dominique Böhler: Strukturierte Produkte: Gab es Trends im 1. Halbjahr 2021? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Millionen verloren: Klage gegen Ethereum Foundation
Wasserstoff-Hype: Ölriesen wie Shell, BP & Co. kämpfen um ihre Existenz
Erhöhte Immobilienpreise: Sogar die Superreichen raten von Immobilienkauf ab
Relief-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Relief Therapeutics erhält von FDA Orphan Drug-Status für Avipdadil
Adecco-Aktien fallen ins Minus: Adecco kauft Firma in Frankreich und stellt Sparte neu auf
Goldman Sachs sieht Rally-Potenzial: Diese beanspruchten Aktien könnten sic jetzt lohnen
Berkshire-Depot: Diese Aktien lassen Milliarden in Warren Buffetts Kasse fliessen
Bitcoin-Regulierung: So könnte laut "Wolf of Wall Street" Belfort der BTC-Preis gesteigert werden
Bitcoin & Co. im Blick chinesischer Behörden: Russland will von China-Abwanderung profitieren
Bitcoin-Mining: Malaysische Polizei deckt grossen Stromdiebstahl auf

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit