04.01.2021 19:01:00

Patsy Powers, Brent Hill to Lead Waller's Healthcare Industry Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP today announced that Patsy Powers and Brent Hill have been named leaders of the firm's nationally recognized healthcare industry team.

"Patsy and Brent have decades of experience in the healthcare industry and are nationally recognized for the counsel they provide to clients across the country," said Waller chair Matt Burnstein. "Healthcare is at the cornerstone of our firm's strategy. The healthcare industry is in the midst of transformational change, and our clients will benefit from the leadership, experience and personal commitment Patsy and Brent share with 200 other attorneys at the firm who focus on healthcare-related matters."

"I am honored to help lead Waller's healthcare industry team and continue to support our clients navigate the evolving healthcare regulatory and compliance landscape," said Powers.

"We anticipate an increase in healthcare mergers and acquisitions in 2021 and beyond, and Waller is well-positioned to advise clients - including hospitals and health systems and high-growth physician practices," said Hill. "I am pleased to take on additional leadership at Waller which has decades of experience supporting clients on both the buy-side and sell-side of healthcare industry transactions." 

About Waller's Healthcare Industry Team

Waller's healthcare industry team includes more than 200 experienced attorneys supporting healthcare organizations throughout the country. Recognized in Chambers USA nationwide, the firm has also been named one of the top healthcare law firms by Modern Healthcare for more than a decade and is ranked #1 in the South by the American Bar Association.

For more than five decades, Waller attorneys have provided counsel to organizations across virtually every sector of the industry — from multi-facility health systems to start-up healthcare IT companies, to specialty lenders, private equity firms and other healthcare investors. Waller advises and counsels healthcare clients on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, physician alignment, Medicare reimbursement issues, Stark and anti-kickback compliance, patient privacy regulations, government investigations, commercial finance and securities, real estate transactions and employment issues. Waller is a trusted advisor to many of the nation's largest healthcare providers.

About Powers and Hill

Powers is a partner in Waller's healthcare compliance and operations group, where she serves as a trusted advisor to healthcare providers in acquisitions, joint ventures, and physician alignment initiatives. Healthcare providers also rely on her to conduct internal investigations into potential violations of Stark and anti-kickback regulations. Powers rejoined Waller after serving as Senior Associate General Counsel at Vanderbilt University. She also served as the interim compliance officer of an investor-owned healthcare system. She is a past leader of Waller's healthcare regulatory team, and she has been recognized by Best Lawyers and Chambers USA for her health law experience and accomplishments. 

Hill has been a partner in Waller's corporate practice group for more than two decades. He counsels healthcare providers in the physician services, behavioral health, outpatient services and home health sectors in acquisitions, dispositions, and joint ventures of healthcare facilities throughout the United States. Over the past ten years, Hill has increasingly focused on the physician practice management sector, and he represents both selling practices and acquiring physician practice management companies, including private equity-backed companies. Hill has earned a national reputation and recognition in Chambers USA, Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers for his extensive healthcare transactional experience and was named 2021 Nashville Lawyer of the Year for Healthcare Law by Best Lawyers. He has served on Waller's Board of Directors.

Media Contact: 
Sarah Brawner 
Phone: 615.610.0323
Email: sarah.brawner@finnpartners.com

Related Images

waller-healthcare-co-chairs.jpg
Waller healthcare co-chairs
Patsy Powers and Brent Hill, co-chairs of Waller's healthcare team

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patsy-powers-brent-hill-to-lead-wallers-healthcare-industry-team-301200306.html

SOURCE Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP

