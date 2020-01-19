|
19.01.2020 04:05:00
Patriot Ordnance Factory releases the lightest .308 AR in the world
PHOENIX, Jan. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- POF-USA is proud to announce the Rogue, an ultra-light carbine weighing in at under 6 pounds. Using the highly acclaimed Revolution design, the Rogue is the same size as the AR-15, yet chambered in the .308 battle rifle cartridge.
The Rogue comes either as a full size carbine utilizing a 16.5" barrel, or in pistol form with a 12.5" barrel. The carbine weighs just 5.9 pounds, while the pistol weighs a mere 5.7 pounds. These weights are almost a full pound lighter than the class-leading Revolution DI.
"These extreme weight savings were accomplished without needless lightening cuts commonly seen as weight saving measures" says Frank DeSomma, head patriot at POF-USA, "and by using forged receivers, we've also cut the price significantly."
The Rogue boasts some extremely useful features and innovations commonly seen from POF-USA. These include many parts interchangeable with the AR-15 platform such as buffer, bolt carrier charging handle, and barrel nut, even though it shoots the .308 cartridge. The Rogue features an ambidextrous QD endplate, ambidextrous selector, Renegade hand guard & heat sink barrel nut, and match grade stainless steel barrel with the single port Micro-B muzzle brake
The market hasn't seen innovation and value like this in a long time. With a MSRP of $1799 the Rogue has a price point affordable to serious shooters. The Rogue will ship in March of 2020.
