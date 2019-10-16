Patrick Imbardelli Elected to YPO Board of Directors

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Imbardelli, Chairman of the Board of international hospitality company Next Story Group, has been elected to the YPO Board of Directors from 2019 to 2022. He also is serving as the Chair of YPO's Flagship Events Committee and a member of the Compensation of the Human Resources Committee.

"I am honoured to be given the opportunity to serve YPO as a Board member. YPO delivers transformative experiences, growth and development to its members who ultimately impact their communities and I am proud to be part of an organisation that makes this its mission and to be in a position to help amplify its global impact," said Patrick, who joins a diverse board of directors that includes business leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe.

Elizabeth Zucker, 2019-2020 YPO Chairman, said, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with Patrick as a member of our YPO board of directors. His business and YPO experience will truly impact the work we are doing for YPO's 28,000 members."

Patrick joined YPO as a member in 2003. YPO has over 460 chapters in more than 130 countries for chief executives to engage, learn and grow. Its 28,000 members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world's most influential and innovative leaders to inspire their business, personal, family and community impact.

Since 2006, Patrick has held several YPO leadership positions including Chair of the Singapore Chapter, member of the Southeast Asia Regional Board, and member of the Australia and New Zealand Regional Board. Patrick has also chaired several YPO's global events and served on the Global Leadership Conference Supervisory Committee. In his role as Chair of the Flagship Events Committee, he also oversees YPO EDGE 2020, which will gather 2,500 CEOs and business leaders from around the world in San Diego, California, USA, for an annual thought leadership summit conference – the largest gathering of CEOs in the world.

Patrick has more than 30 years of hospitality experience. He has also served as a non-executive Director and an Advisor to Next Story Group for the last three years. In June 2019, he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Next Story Group. Patrick was formerly the Chief Executive Asia Pacific of InterContinental Hotels Group, and the Chief Executive and a Board Member of Pan Pacific Hotels Group. He is also a Director of IDEM Hospitality and The Goodnight Co., and previously a Director and Advisory Board Member of Symmons Industries in Boston.

About Next Story Group

Next Story Group creates and transforms spaces to connect and inspire meaningful connections. it offers a differentiated portfolio of distinctive and compelling hospitality and lifestyle brands which appeal to investors, real estate owners and consumers. The Group currently owns, manages, franchises hotels and resorts, bearing brands that include Next, Sage and LinQ. It also manages five Kafnu properties which offer well-designed spaces for its members to stay, work and connect with entrepreneurs and business leaders. It is headquartered in Singapore with regional offices in Sydney and Bengaluru. For more information: www.nextstory.com

About YPO

YPO is a global leadership community of chief executives driven by our belief that the world needs better leaders. We grow stronger as people and leaders through peer learning, life-changing experiences and important relationships. We inspire and challenge one another based in open sharing and trust among a diverse community. With YPO behind us, we are uniquely prepared and supported to make meaningful impact on lives, businesses, and the world.

