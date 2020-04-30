PatientPoint and National Foundation for Infectious Diseases Launch COVID-19 Education Campaign

CINCINNATI and BETHESDA, Md., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient engagement leader PatientPoint® and the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) today launched a new partnership that brings timely, credible and trustworthy COVID-19 education to patients and healthcare professionals in nearly 10,000 physician practices nationwide.

Through their new joint campaign, PatientPoint will feature NFID COVID-19 education via PatientPoint® Communicate™ digital waiting room screens, PatientPoint® Interact™ interactive exam room screens and the PatientPoint® Access™ back-office care team communication platform. NFID education will complement a robust, continually updated library of PatientPoint COVID-19 education. PatientPoint will also be making NFID COVID-19 education available for download on its online COVID-19 Tool Kit for healthcare professionals and COVID-19 Take-Care Kit for patients.

An important goal of the new PatientPoint-NFID collaboration is to help patients and healthcare professionals separate fact from fiction regarding COVID-19.

"As we collectively work to fight against COVID-19, it is critical that both the public and the heroic healthcare professionals on the frontlines receive timely, credible and trustworthy information at the point of care," said NFID Executive Director & CEO, Marla Dalton, CAE. "NFID welcomes this opportunity to collaborate with PatientPoint to ensure that patients and healthcare professionals have the right information on COVID-19, at the right place and the right time to help keep them and their loved ones safe."

Initial NFID content to be shared via PatientPoint® Communicate™ and PatientPoint® Interact™ focuses on dispelling common myths regarding virus transmission, treatment, vulnerable populations and seasonality. In the physician back office, PatientPoint® Access™ will promote free NFID webinars on various COVID-19 prevention and treatment topics.

The PatientPoint-NFID campaign announced today marks the beginning of a new partnership between the organizations to promote infectious disease awareness and education at the point of care. In addition to their COVID-19 efforts, the organizations will soon collaborate on point-of-care content focused on other infectious diseases such as influenza (flu).

"As information on COVID-19 changes rapidly, the importance of providing trusted information from credible sources and partners like the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases to empower patients and healthcare professionals cannot be overstated," said PatientPoint EVP of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "We look forward to working together with NFID to deliver meaningful content and disease-state education not only on COVID-19 but on all infectious diseases that will help patients live healthier lives through effective prevention and treatment."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better®. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

Founded in 1973, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educating the public and healthcare professionals about the burden, causes, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious diseases across the lifespan. For additional information, visit www.nfid.org.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patientpoint-and-national-foundation-for-infectious-diseases-launch-covid-19-education-campaign-301050299.html

SOURCE PatientPoint