PatientPing Launches Educational Website Dedicated to CMS's Interoperability and Patient Access Rule

BOSTON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing, the nation's leading care collaboration platform, today announced the launch of an educational website, www.adtnotifications.com, dedicated to providing information on the Conditions of Participation (CoPs) published as part of CMS's Interoperability and Patient Access rule. The final rule, announced today, creates new Conditions of Participation that require hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, and Critical Access Hospitals to share e-notifications with eligible requesting practitioners, care team members, and post-acute providers upon a patient's admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT). The rule will allow for improved information sharing among providers to help enhance care coordination and patient outcomes.

The new PatientPing website serves as an information hub for hospitals, care teams, and other providers, including post-acutes. Through a series of videos and articles, visitors can review distilled information and insights into what the e-notifications rule entails and how organizations can best prepare and comply with the new requirements.

"CMS's new rule has the potential to reshape the way that information is shared among providers across the entire care continuum," said Vanessa Kuhn, Director of Policy at PatientPing. "Transformative regulations such as this are not always easy to navigate. We're excited to help support our existing community members and hospitals across the country best prepare for this rule through the information provided on our new website and help them succeed in sharing e-notifications on patients' care events."

Through its comprehensive suite of solutions, PatientPing helps its national network of providers improve care quality for patients while reducing unnecessary costs and readmissions. Over 6,000 hospitals, post-acute-care providers, ACOs, health plans and community physicians all use PatientPing to collaborate on patient care events across the healthcare continuum.

About PatientPing

PatientPing is a Boston-based care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage this real-time data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. PatientPing is recognized as a High Performing Emerging Healthcare IT company by KLAS® Research. For more information, please visit www.patientping.com.

