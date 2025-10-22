Meta Financial Group Aktie 2059194 / US59100U1088
22.10.2025 03:25:04
Pathward Financial Inc. Q4 Income Climbs
(RTTNews) - Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $38.80 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $33.53 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $127.95 million from $127.51 million last year.
Pathward Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $38.80 Mln. vs. $33.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $127.95 Mln vs. $127.51 Mln last year.
