PathPartner Technology to Showcase In-Cabin Monitoring Solutions based on Radar and Camera at CES 2020

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PathPartner Technology, a product R&D and engineering specialist, announced today that it will present its latest innovations in automotive safety solutions at booth#3500, LVCC North Hall at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020, being held on January 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas, USA. These innovations, coupled with PathPartner's technology service offerings, enable automotive suppliers and OEMs to integrate off-the-shelf safety solutions in an accelerated, cost-efficient, flexible, and reliable manner.

The lineup of demonstrations at PathPartner booth includes:

RADAR-BASED IN-CABIN MONITORING

Advanced automotive interior occupancy monitoring using a radar-based sensing system based on PathPartner's highly accurate and reliable radar SDK. The solution enables automotive players to enhance in-vehicle safety and personalization features such as child-presence detection and occupancy monitoring.

DRIVER MONITORING SYSTEM WITH FACIAL RECOGNITION

Reliable detection of driver drowsiness and inattention using a combination of advanced facial analysis algorithms and deep learning models. While there are several solutions available for monitoring drivers, PathPartner's DMS provides a reliable, low cost, automotive-grade, single camera-based solution that can be easily customized for client needs.

"Driven by the critical need and regulatory tailwind, the automotive industry is adopting advanced interior monitoring solutions that will enhance driver, passenger and road safety," said Ramkishor Korada, Co-Founder and EVP at PathPartner. "Our IPs and technical competencies are designed to enable companies to deploy these features while drastically reducing the development time."

About PathPartner Technology

PathPartner is a product R&D and engineering specialist. We help our clients develop, productize, and maintain advanced technology products. With our full-stack engineering services, reusable solution accelerators, and unparalleled experience in transforming innovative ideas into full-fledged products, PathPartner provides its clients the advantages of top-of-the-line technologies, superior performance, and faster time to market. With extensive expertise in embedded systems, computer vision, deep learning, multimedia, and imaging technologies, PathPartner provides next-gen technology solutions to customers in the automotive, internet of things, intelligent devices, and digital media products domains.

