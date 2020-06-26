26.06.2020 04:50:00

PathAI and Bristol Myers Squibb find positive association of digital PD-L1 expression with outcomes in nivolumab-treated patients in an exploratory analysis

BOSTON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PathAI, a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology for use in pathology research, announced that the results of an exploratory analysis of digital scoring of PD-L1 expression to assess response in patients treated with Bristol Myers Squibb's PD-1 inhibitor, nivolumab will be presented as a poster #2017 at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. AACR was held June 22 to June 24.

The key finding of this study shows that PathAI's digital quantification of PD-L1 expression in samples across multiple tumor types identified more patients that were PD-L1 positive, while maintaining the same response rate as the PD-L1 positive population identified using the manual PD-L1 analysis. This retrospective analysis of melanoma (MEL) and urothelial carcinoma (UC) clinical trial samples compared both the prevalence and response characteristics of the manual PD-L1 read-outs to the AI-derived quantifications. The analysis showed the digital analysis has higher sensitivity for PD-L1 expression and accurate detection of low-level PD-L1 expression in patients compared to manual reading. In three retrospective analyses, patients who were PD-L1 negative by manual assessment, were shown to have improved outcomes among nivolumab treated patients when identified as positive by digital analysis. In all cohorts, as previously reported, anti-tumor activity was observed regardless of PD-L1 status.

Training a classifier for PD-L1 expression in multiple tumor types

In this study, digital scoring was conducted by PathAI's research platform using an algorithm trained on annotations collected from a network of board-certified pathologists. PathAI collected tens of thousands of examples to train a classifier that automatically evaluates PD-L1 expression on tissue stained using the Dako PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDX assay. Once trained, the models were applied to two Bristol Myers Squibb sponsored melanoma clinical trial sets (CheckMate067 and CheckMate238), and one clinical trial of advanced UC (CheckMate275). The AI-derived PD-L1 quantification of these samples showed high correlation to manual PD-L1 expression scoring results.

Positive association of digital PD-L1 expression in multiple tumor types with outcomes in nivolumab-treated patient

The response of the PD-L1 positive patients to the nivolumab therapy regimens, was assessed using RECIST overall response criteria. Results suggest that despite showing increased prevalence of PD-L1 positivity across multiple cut-off points (PD-L1+ TC ≥ 1% and ≥ 5%) by the digital predictions, the response rates were indistinguishable between digital and manual methods. Additionally, patients identified by digital but not manual assessment showed improved clinical benefit compared with patients identified as TC PD-L1 negative by both manual and digital methods

"This poster shows the potential of an AI-powered PD-L1 test to provide improved patient selection over traditional manual scoring. Such a finding could have important future consequences for cancer patients," said PathAI co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Andy Beck, M.D., Ph.D.

About PathAI
PathAI is a leading provider of AI-powered research tools and services for pathology. PathAI's research platform promises substantial improvements to the accuracy of diagnosis and the efficacy of treatment of diseases like cancer, leveraging modern approaches in machine and deep learning. Based in Boston, PathAI works with leading life sciences companies and researchers to advance precision medicine. To learn more, visit pathai.com.

 

SOURCE PathAI

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.69
2.30 %
Roche Hldg G 337.40
1.57 %
Swiss Life Hldg 349.80
1.33 %
CS Group 9.62
1.31 %
Givaudan 3’423.00
1.09 %
Adecco Group 43.85
0.11 %
ABB 20.83
0.10 %
Geberit 462.90
-0.73 %
CieFinRichemont 60.36
-0.82 %
Alcon 54.06
-1.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
25.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Versicherer mit 50% Barriere
25.06.20
SMI legt Rückwärtsgang ein
25.06.20
Weekly-Hits: Ausblick 2. Halbjahr – Ermutigende Perspektiven / US-Technologieriesen – Neues aus dem Silicon Valley
23.06.20
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
24.06.20
Schroders: Should investors be wary about the fast recovery in the credit market?
19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie implodiert: Wirecard stellt Insolvenzantrag - EY geht von Betrug aus
ams-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Österreichische Finanzmarktaufsicht ermittelt angeblich gegen ams-Spitze
Lufthansa-Aktionäre stimmen für Staatseinstieg - Swiss begrüsst Entscheid
Die Ölpreiskrise könnte einen überraschenden Gewinner haben
US-Anleger schicken Börsen schussendlich auf grünes Terrain -- SMI und DAX letztlich höher -- Tokio letztlich in Rot
Coronavirus-Impfstoff-Allianz CEPI hat Kapazität für vier Milliarden Einheiten
Österreichische Finanzmarktaufsicht ermittelt gegen ams-Spitze
Digitalisierung: Corona treibt Schweizer Banken an
Gilead Sciences-Aktie: EU-Behörde empfiehlt Einsatz von Remdesivir gegen Corona-Erkrankung
Wirecard spielte offenbar in Studie eine Fusion mit der Deutschen Bank durch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Anleger schicken Börsen schussendlich auf grünes Terrain -- SMI und DAX letztlich höher -- Tokio letztlich in Rot
Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt fiel es am Donnerstag schwer sich für eine Richtung zu entscheiden. Der deutsche DAX zeigte sich gleichermassen unentschlossen. Der Wall Street-Handel gestaltete sich volatil. Tokio gab am Donnerstag jedoch nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB