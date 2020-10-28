SMI 9’887 -1.0%  SPI 12’337 -0.8%  Dow 27’463 -0.8%  DAX 12’064 -0.9%  Euro 1.0711 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’071 -1.1%  Gold 1’905 0.1%  Dollar 0.9096 0.2%  Öl 40.7 0.6% 

+++ NEU im Ratgeber: Die besten Robo Advisor in der Schweiz +++ -w-
28.10.2020 04:24:00

Path of Glory Season 2 Kicks Off in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that Season 2 of the combat mode Path of Glory has begun in Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can now gain more Family Contribution Points by slaying monsters in merciless rounds of battle.

Path of Glory Season 2 Kicks Off in Black Desert Mobile

Path of Glory has returned to Black Desert Mobile with new features such as Rift 8, Season 2 Emblems, and Badges of Glory. Adventurers can continue to fight against an army of monsters with up to 6 characters from their Families. Additional Attack and Defense Points for all characters of a Family can be earned by collecting Emblems as rewards. Season 1 Emblems and Badges of Glory can also be transferred to the new season or used for enhancements.

As Halloween approaches, a number of special events will be held to celebrate the occasion. GM Spooky will be randomly giving out special missions that yield precious rewards to Adventurers until November 1. The Halloween Art Puzzle event will also provide special rewards including a limited-edition Skeletal Barding. More in-game festivities will also be available this week to celebrate Halloween.

Last but not least, Adventurers can enjoy various new updates that have arrived in Black Desert Mobile. Hadum World Boss Kzarka, Ancient Ruins Level 12, and a new zone Cron Castle Royal Garden are among the many updates expected to help Adventurers gain more power.Visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information.

About Black Desert  

Black Desert is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs.

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’881.00
0.94 %
Lonza Grp 577.80
0.59 %
Roche Hldg G 300.75
0.35 %
Sika 230.90
0.17 %
Part Grp Hldg 835.00
-0.19 %
Swiss Re 65.24
-1.92 %
LafargeHolcim 40.25
-1.92 %
CS Group 9.45
-2.56 %
Novartis 74.15
-2.86 %
Swiss Life Hldg 320.50
-3.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

27.10.20
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV
27.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Lonza Group AG
27.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Alphabet, AMS, Apple
27.10.20
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
27.10.20
Schwergewichte bewahren SMI vor Schlimmerem
27.10.20
China Still the Engine of Global Growth?
27.10.20
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Rücklauf bis 2’830 Punkte? / Geberit – Ausbruch aus Trendkanal steht bevor
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
mehr
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis sieht im dritten Quartal Licht und Schatten durch COVID-19 - Novartis-Aktie rot
Wie sich Multimilliardär Warren Buffett zu US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November positioniert
ams erwartet gutes Geschäft im vierten Quartal - ams-Aktie dennoch rot
Implenia plant Umbau und Entlassungen - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Wie Börsengänge von chinesischen Unternehmen wie Ant Financial den Kurs des Hongkong-Dollars beeinflussen
Wieso der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken fällt - türkische Lira im Sinkflug
Microsoft-Aktie kaum verändert - Microsoft kann Erwartungen schlagen
3M übertrifft die Erwartungen im dritten Quartal - Aktie sinkt
Sunrise: Kein Rekurs von Salt vor Bundesgericht im Vertragsstreit

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
An den US-Märkten herrschte Zurückhaltung. Am heimischen Markt wurden derweil Verluste verbucht. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren am Dienstag vor allem Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit