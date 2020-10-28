Path of Glory Season 2 Kicks Off in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that Season 2 of the combat mode Path of Glory has begun in Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can now gain more Family Contribution Points by slaying monsters in merciless rounds of battle.

Path of Glory has returned to Black Desert Mobile with new features such as Rift 8, Season 2 Emblems, and Badges of Glory. Adventurers can continue to fight against an army of monsters with up to 6 characters from their Families. Additional Attack and Defense Points for all characters of a Family can be earned by collecting Emblems as rewards. Season 1 Emblems and Badges of Glory can also be transferred to the new season or used for enhancements.

As Halloween approaches, a number of special events will be held to celebrate the occasion. GM Spooky will be randomly giving out special missions that yield precious rewards to Adventurers until November 1. The Halloween Art Puzzle event will also provide special rewards including a limited-edition Skeletal Barding. More in-game festivities will also be available this week to celebrate Halloween.

Last but not least, Adventurers can enjoy various new updates that have arrived in Black Desert Mobile. Hadum World Boss Kzarka, Ancient Ruins Level 12, and a new zone Cron Castle Royal Garden are among the many updates expected to help Adventurers gain more power.Visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information.

About Black Desert

Black Desert is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs.

