17.09.2019 01:45:00
Patentability and State of the Art Searching Seminar (London, United Kingdom - February 26-27, 2020)
DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patentability and State of the Art Searching" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new comprehensive and practical two-day seminar covering topics such as Background and motivations to patentability searching: differences between state of the art, patentability, and landscaping; Choosing a data collection: Understanding the background to a search; Fundamentals of search scope; Tools and methods for searching and analysis; Communication aspects.
Topics to be covered include:
- Background and motivations to patentability searching
- Differences between state-of-the-art, patentability and landscaping
- Choosing a data collection
- Understanding the background to a search
- Fundamentals of search scope
- Tools and methods for searching and analysis
- Evaluating search results
Who Should Attend:
- All those working in IP or patent information or patent engineer roles either in industry or legal businesses
- R&D scientists and engineers wanting to ensure they are not re-inventing the wheel'
- Customer service and training representatives in the commercial information provider community who want to know more about what their customers do with patent data
- All those with some limited experience or self-taught in patent searching wanting to consolidate and enhance their skills
Agenda:
Programme Day One
Introduction to searching in the patent literature
- How patents differ from other technical documents
Choosing a data collection; understanding the range of databases available
- The impact of a search engine or vendor choice
- The human factor; understanding the role of the searcher
- Pre-search briefing and post-search reporting; communication aspects
Background and motivations to patentability searching; extent, timing, caveats
- Understanding the background to a search
- Using secondary and tertiary literature sources
Fundamentals of the search scope
- Defining a search for universal novelty
- Searching for (lack of) inventive step
- Some differences in US practice
- Overall search protocols; narrowing or widening the scope
- Methods for searching by subject; text, classifications, citations, text-mining
- Approaches to multi-lingual sources; document translation, query translation, abstraction
Programme Day Two
Background and definition of state-of-the-art searching
- The differences between state of the art, patentability, and landscaping
- Scoping the request for technology or state-of-the-art analysis
- Search considerations
- Reviewing, iterating, relevancy and categorisation
Practical workshop
- Analysing and reporting your results
- Keep up to date with state of the art, monitoring new technologies, monitoring patent families
- Communication aspects
Evaluating search results against the search definition; iterations of search
- Indirect methods for identifying additional prior art: inventor/assignee, technical equivalents
- Special aspects of searches in different technical fields; chemical, electrical, mechanical
- Specialist tools in chemistry and life sciences
Brief overview of distinctions between patentability and validity searching
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kosceq
