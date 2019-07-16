+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Pat A. Abbott is recognized by Continental Who's Who

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pat A. Abbott is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever for her outstanding work as a Fixed Asset Manager at NEXCOM (Navy Exchange Service Command) Enterprise.         

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) operates various types of retail outlets for authorized personnel on Navy installations in the United States, overseas Navy bases, and aboard Navy ships, for the benefit of Military personnel, retirees, and their families.

With over 48 years of experience in her field, Ms. Abbott specializes in assets management, accounting, asset depreciation and human resources.

Throughout her education and training, Ms. Abbott attained college training in marketing, finance and personnel.

To further her professional development, Ms. Abbott is a Member of National Association of Professional Women (NAPW). Giving back to her community, Ms. Abbott donates to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Wounded Warriors, Boys Town and various other charitable organizations.

Outside of work, Ms. Abbott enjoys reading, and traveling, and bowling.

Pat dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her husband, Robert Abbott.    

For more information, please visit www.mynavyexchange.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pat-a-abbott-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300885884.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

