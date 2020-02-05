05.02.2020 06:00:00

Pasternack Expands its Line of Custom Low-PIM Coaxial Cable Assemblies

Same-Day Shipping Offered for Standard and Custom Length Low-PIM Cables

IRVINE, California, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has expanded its offering of low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies to offer customers even more connector options to address DAS, wireless infrastructure, multi-carrier communication systems, WISP, small cell installations and PIM testing applications.

 

Pasternack's line of low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies now consists of 160 standard configurations that boast PIM levels of < -160 dBc. These high-performance, low-PIM cable assemblies are constructed with flexible, lightweight, UL910, plenum-rated, SPP-250-LLPL, RF coaxial cable which can operate in temperatures from -55°C to +125°C. These high-quality cables deliver low insertion loss and excellent VSWR, are 100% RF and PIM tested and ship with the PIM test results marked on the cables.

This latest release adds both SMA and QMA-style connectors to the available options in this series. In addition to standard straight SMA and QMA connectors, right-angle versions are also offered.

"We are excited to be expanding our options for the low-PIM cable series. By offering our customers even more choices, we can now address even more applications that require custom low-PIM cables shipped the same day with test reports," said Steve Ellis, Product Manager.

Pasternack will be adding even more connector and cable options to its standard low-PIM cable assembly line in the coming months. In addition to the standard configurations, Pasternack ships fully tested custom configurations same-day.

Pasternack's new low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/RF-Microwave-and-Millimeter-Wave-Products/low-pim-plenum-rated-spp-250-llpl-cable-assemblies.html

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same-day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA 92614
(978) 682-6936

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/431140/Pasternack_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085861/Low_PIM_Plenum_Rated.jpg

SOURCE Pasternack

