|
10.01.2020 06:00:00
Pasternack Debuts New Line of Low-PIM Coaxial Cable Assemblies that Deliver PIM levels of < -160 dBc
New Low-PIM Coaxial Cables Available in Standard and Custom Lengths and with Same-Day Delivery
IRVINE, California, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has launched a new line of low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies that are ideal for distributed antenna systems (DAS) and are available in standard and custom lengths with same-day delivery.
Pasternack's new series of low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies consists of 18 standard configurations that boast PIM levels of < -160 dBc. This product line is made with lightweight, flexible UL910 plenum-rated SPP-250-LLPL RF coaxial cable which can operate in temperatures from -55°C to +125°C. They are offered with the following connector types: 4.3-10, 7/16 DIN, 4.1/9.5 mini-DIN and Type-N, which also include right-angle connector options. These high-quality cables deliver low insertion loss and excellent VSWR, are 100% RF and PIM tested and come with the PIM test results marked on the cables. In addition to DAS systems, these cables are ideal for indoor wireless systems, wireless infrastructure, multi-carrier communication systems, WISP networks, small cell installations and PIM testing applications.
"The launch of this product line not only gives us the opportunity to provide our customers with high-quality, low-PIM cable assemblies, but now we're also able to deliver them in standard and custom lengths with same-day delivery. The combination of the cables' features and in-stock availability makes this product launch a truly unique and exciting addition for our customers to take advantage of," said Steve Ellis, Product Manager.
Pasternack will soon be adding even more options to this low-PIM cable assembly line by adding 10 new connector options to choose from.
Pasternack's new low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/RF-Microwave-and-Millimeter-Wave-Products/low-pim-plenum-rated-spp-250-llpl-cable-assemblies.html. For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.
About Pasternack:
A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.
Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA 92614
(978)682-6936
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/431140/Pasternack_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063959/Low_PIM_Plenum_Rated_SPP_250_LLPL_Cable_Assemblies.jpg
SOURCE Pasternack
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Indizes in Rekordstimmung -- SMI beendet Handel quasi unbewegt -- DAX mit kräftigen Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag zurückhaltend, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig zulegen konnte. In den USA verbuchten die Indizes deutliche Aufschläge. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen im Donnerstagshandel an.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}