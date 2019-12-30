30.12.2019 07:00:00

PassportPDF is Going to CES in Las Vegas from January 07 to 10, 2020

MURET, France, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PassportPDF

PassportPDF is a cloud ecosystem offering microservices to simplify the management of PDF files and electronic documents.

PassportPDF meets the needs of a vast audience:

  • Individuals, with simple and free tools for the daily management of electronic documents (compression, format conversion, electronic signature, etc.)
  • Companies needing to process electronic documents securely with scalable tools adapted to volume processing.
  • Developers, with a variety of intuitive REST APIs that expose advanced document processing and recognition features to any network application.

PassportPDF is an ecosystem developed with the ORPALIS technologies used in GdPicture.NET and DocuVieware, world-renowned development kits.

More than 16,000 users use the beta version of PassportPDF, through free applications such as:

  • AvePDF: online tools for managing PDFs and electronic documents
  • PassportPDF API: REST API available in several development languages
  • PassportPDF Desktop apps: open-source applications for document management.

The commercial version will be available in early 2020.

2020 and beyond

The global market for electronic document management systems (EDMS) is expected to exceed $ 6 billion by 2024 (source Global Market Insights, December 2017).
The French company wishes to position itself as a key player in the market and is currently looking for opportunities to acquire companies in the field of document imaging (SDK/user applications/Web services).
To this end, the team will meet potential investors on January 6, during the Silicon Valley Funding Summit, an event that connects accredited investors and partner companies with global startups.

The public will be able to meet the PassportPDF team at Eureka Park, under the banner of La French Tech Occitanie (Hall G - stand 50415).

ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing, and large-scale document flow management for professionals and individuals.

 

SOURCE ORPALIS

