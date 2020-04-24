Passion MTL lends a hand to Quebec entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 crisis

MONTREAL, April 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The online magazine Passion MTL aims to help Montreal businesses and institutions get discovered. Always concentrating on the Montreal community, Passion MTL decided to offer its platform to Montreal businesses, who offer services that could help Montrealers during the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition, in order to stimulate local purchasing in Quebec, Passion MTL expanded its editorial line to include Quebec businesses. We believe it is important to create links between entrepreneurs and the Quebec public.

Already, the eco-friendly AV MUSE boutique has been featured on the site. This company manufactures tissues, reusable toilet paper as well as masks and is an excellent solution to counter the shortage that affects certain sectors.

Passion MTL has also published a text on Neveo, the app that proposes to create a family photo album. While one remains isolated, it is an ideal solution to counter the loneliness that some family members, such as grandparents, may feel.

Also featured on the site, a list of sugar shacks in Quebec that deliver maple syrup right at home!

Over the next few weeks, Passion MTL wants to allow entrepreneurs to stand out and proposes to publish texts to help Montrealers in this difficult time. Interested companies can contact the Editor-in-Chief directly to present their initiatives. The French website is also including an English section for English entrepreneurs and anglophone readers.

Passion MTL would like to remind Montrealers the importance of staying at home, washing their hands thoroughly and to follow all government guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19. Courage, and health!

Other links : www.passionmtl.com

SOURCE Passion MTL