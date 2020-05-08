Passing of Steve Bletas, Member of STL Board

LAVAL, May 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - It is with sadness that the STL recently learned of the passing Steve Bletas. A devoted member of the STL Board of Directors since 2015, Steve represented paratransit service users. "Steve was always actively involved in the Laval community. He was a model of dedication and cooperation," said Éric Morasse, Chairman of the STL Board.

A former chairman of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board, Steve also sat on the Executive Committee of the Quebec English School Boards Association, in addition to being a member of numerous neighbourhood and provincial round tables.

STL General Director Guy Picard added: "All board members and the entire STL team join me in conveying our deepest sympathies to Steve's family and loved ones."

About the Société de transport de Laval

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) develops and operates an integrated network consisting of buses, school transport, shared taxis, and paratransit transport which together combine for 19+ million trips per year. The STL's regular bus network consists of 46 routes, some 2,700 stops and covers over 1,400 kilometres across the Laval territory. The STL is among the most innovative transit authorities in the world. www.stlaval.ca

SOURCE Société de transport de Laval