Global Ports Holding Plc

2021 Passenger Traffic Statistics

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today releases monthly passenger statistics for the first time.

These figures will in the future be released directly on the Group's investor relations website on a monthly basis and will allow investors to better track GPH's continued recovery in passenger volumes from the Covid-19 pandemic.

https://www.globalportsholding.com/traffic_statistic.php