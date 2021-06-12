SMI 11’849 0.3%  SPI 15’203 0.3%  Dow 34’480 0.0%  DAX 15’693 0.8%  Euro 1.0874 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’127 0.8%  Gold 1’878 -1.1%  Bitcoin 33’145 0.9%  Dollar 0.8977 0.3%  Öl 72.6 0.3% 

12.06.2021 00:00:00

Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market to grow by USD 140.92 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The passenger ticket vending machine market is poised to grow by USD 140.92 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The report on the passenger ticket vending machine market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by affordable access to smart transit systems.

The passenger ticket vending machine market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the retrofitting of TVMs as one of the prime reasons driving the passenger ticket vending machine market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The passenger ticket vending machine market covers the following areas:

Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market Sizing
Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market Forecast
Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl
  • DUCATI Energia SPA
  • Flowbird SAS
  • ICA Chipkartensysteme GmbH
  • init SE
  • OMRON Corp.
  • Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH
  • Sigma Spa
  • SPX Corp.
  • Xerox Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Railway stations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Subway stations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Bus stations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Airports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl
  • DUCATI Energia SPA
  • Flowbird SAS
  • ICA Chipkartensysteme GmbH
  • init SE
  • OMRON Corp.
  • Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH
  • Sigma Spa
  • SPX Corp.
  • Xerox Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/passenger-ticket-vending-machine-market-industry-analysis

