08.01.2021 00:41:00

Parvizi Surgical Innovation Announces Investment and Partnership with PrecisionOS

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parvizi Surgical Innovation, LLC (PSI) is pleased to announce an investment and partnership with PrecisionOS™, a clinically-validated software company providing relevant medical-grade, interactive and industry-recognized virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences for surgical training and education.

Parvizi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Parvizi Surgical Innovations)

Founded by Danny P. Goel, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with a passion and commitment for novel educational approaches toward surgical mastery, PrecisionOS brings together a groundbreaking team of industry experts intersecting surgical education, gaming, and film with simulation and haptics.

"This is a significant milestone for our company, which has provided world-class teaching experiences across 25 countries in over 300 cities within our medical device and institutional partner network," said Dr. Danny Goel, Founder & CEO, PrecisionOS. "Reimagining surgical education has been at the forefront of our highly advanced and innovative approach to improve patient outcomes. We are excited to introduce our partnership with PSI, which shares a similar patient-centric vision and values."

Comprised of nearly 100 clinicians located across top educational university institutions globally, PSI collectively brings together industry-leading surgical experts focused on transforming the efforts of enhanced, novel technologies. Prioritizing healthcare providers and patients' experiences, PSI continues to drive the industry forward in devoting its ongoing investment toward long-term quality care.

"The PrecisionOS platform optimizes surgical education through cutting-edge gaming and simulation capabilities while providing endless growth opportunities for industry-wide surgical advancement," said Dr. Javad Parvizi, Founder & CEO, PSI. "The technology offers a proven model for success given its robust clinical validation from two recent, randomized controlled trials and the support of its experienced and diverse surgeon advisory board. We look forward to aligning ourselves with PrecisionOS as they continue to pave a strong path forward for supporting surgeons within our operating rooms, as well as researchers, industry leaders, and all other parties involved in providing elevated and modernized surgical experiences."

Parvizi Surgical Innovation, LLC (PSI) fosters the growth of new technologies through research and development. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Javad Parvizi, our purpose is to advance healthcare for both the patient and provider with the collective knowledge of devoted clinicians, world-class surgeons, business leaders, and scientists. PSI strives to better patients' lives through licensing, funding, partnering, and innovative development.

Visit www.parvizisurgical.com for more information.

Contact:  Alan Miller, Parvizi Surgical
Phone:    215.801.1590
Email:     info@parvizisurgical.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parvizi-surgical-innovation-announces-investment-and-partnership-with-precisionos-301203154.html

SOURCE Parvizi Surgical Innovation

