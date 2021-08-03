SMI 12’159 0.4%  SPI 15’648 0.4%  Dow 34’838 -0.3%  DAX 15’569 0.2%  Euro 1.0749 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’117 0.7%  Gold 1’813 1.4%  Bitcoin 35’526 -2.2%  Dollar 0.9053 -0.1%  Öl 73.3 -4.0% 

03.08.2021 03:47:00

Partnerships Among Collegiate Athletes and Emerging Brands Are Getting Hotter Than a Texas Summer

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Texas summer heats up so do brand relationships among future collegiate athletes. The recent changes regarding the ability of amateur athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness has thrown an unexpected fork in the road for many high school students including Quinn Ewers of Southlake, Texas. Ewers first became aware of Holy Kombucha through his mother, who has been a long-time Holy Kombucha enthusiast and is now a fan of their newest offering, Holy Tepache. 

Holy Kombucha and Quinn Ewers are exploring a relationship to promote healthy, functional beverages and support youth mental health through their partnership with Hope Squad. Hope Squad's goals are to bring awareness to the increasing epidemic of youth suicide and to train its members to look for warning signs that their peers are experiencing a mental health crisis. Their members use empathy, listening, and compassion to help reduce the stigma associated with seeking help for a mental health illness.

Holy Kombucha is committed to partnering with talented individuals from all walks of life to represent its products and values. These individuals include emerging artists, local leaders, and athletes that love our Holy Kombucha and Tepache and have strong ties to their communities.

About Holy Kombucha: Holy Kombucha provides healthy beverages to stores nationwide including Whole Foods, Albertsons, Costco, Central Market, Natural Grocers, The Fresh Market and many more. Holy provides three distinct beverage product lines including Holy Kombucha, Holy Tepache, and Ritual Yaupon Tea.

If you would like more information about this topic, please reach out to Holy Kombucha, Inc. via email at hello@holykombucha.com or by phone at 469.828.1572.

﻿

