|
04.12.2024 14:17:13
Partners Group to sell VSB Group, a leading renewable energy platform, to TotalEnergies
|
Partners Group
/ Key word(s): Investment
Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 04 December 2024
Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, acting on behalf of its clients, has agreed to sell VSB Group (“VSB” or “the Company”), a leading renewable energy platform in Europe, to TotalEnergies. The transaction gives VSB an equity value of EUR 1.57 billion.
Founded in 1996, VSB operates throughout the renewable energy value chain, developing, building, owning, and managing renewables projects. The Company also provides technical and commercial management services for third-party assets and offers e-mobility solutions, such as charging infrastructure. VSB has successfully developed over 2.3 GW of renewable energy generating assets to-date and manages 3 GW of assets. As an independent power producer, VSB sells sustainably generated electricity from its wind and solar assets through renewable energy support schemes and power purchase agreements, which provide visible, long-term cashflows. Headquartered in Germany, VSB is also active in France, Poland, Italy, Croatia, and Finland, with over 500 employees across 21 branches.
Partners Group acquired a majority stake in VSB in 2020 and has since transformed the Company from a mid-sized renewables developer into a leading pan-European renewables platform. Under Partners Group’s ownership, VSB has more than doubled its project pipeline from 8 GW to over 18 GW, significantly expanded its operating and under construction capacity from 53 MW to over 475 MW today, diversified across wind and solar PV, battery storage, and e-mobility technologies, and improved talent management. These initiatives have driven a five-fold increase in EBITDA.
Partners Group originally identified VSB as an investment opportunity through its thematic investing research into the renewable energy sector in Europe. The strong thematic tailwinds that have driven VSB’s growth in recent years remain in place today, including an increased emphasis on corporate decarbonization goals, regulatory support for clean energy sources, and a heightened focus on energy independence.
David Daum, Partner, Head Infrastructure Europe, Partners Group, says: “VSB is a highly thematic investment. Through our deep research capabilities, we identified VSB as uniquely positioned to benefit from decarbonization tailwinds in Europe, tracking the Company long before investing. We then transformed VSB from a developer into a full-service renewable energy platform and independent power producer. Having completed our value creation plan, we believe now is the right time to exit.”
Maximilian Christ, Member of Management, Infrastructure Europe, Partners Group, adds: “VSB has significantly increased its project development output and operating asset base under Partners Group’s ownership. As part of our value creation plan, we implemented operational excellence initiatives around VSB’s project development and back-office functions and invested in technology and the digitization of processes. VSB has very strong foundations from which to continue its growth journey.”
Partners Group’s Infrastructure business has USD 26 billion in assets under management globally. Partners Group was advised by Nomura Greentech as exclusive financial advisor and A&O Shearman as legal advisor.
About Partners Group
Partners Group media relations contact
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Partners Group
|Zugerstrasse 57
|6341 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 784 60 00
|Fax:
|+ 41 41 784 60 01
|E-mail:
|partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
|ISIN:
|CH0024608827
|Valor:
|2460882
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2044283
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2044283 04.12.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Partners Group AG
|
14:17
|Partners Group to sell VSB Group, a leading renewable energy platform, to TotalEnergies (EQS Group)
|
09:28
|Schwacher Handel in Zürich: SMI zeigt sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
03.12.24
|Börse Zürich: SMI zum Ende des Dienstagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
03.12.24
|SLI aktuell: Börsianer lassen SLI schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.ch)
|
03.12.24
|Partners Group-Aktie höher: Partners Group akquiriert Immobilien-Plattform Empira Group (AWP)
|
03.12.24
|Schwache Performance in Zürich: SMI zeigt sich nachmittags leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
03.12.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: So performt der SLI am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
03.12.24
|Handel in Zürich: SMI sackt ab (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Partners Group AG
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Techn., Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Ass. mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Trane Technologies
NEU✅ Nasdaq Inc
NEU✅ Manhattan Associates Inc
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Eli Lilly and Company
❌ Intesa Sanpaolo
❌ Unicredit
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI leichter -- DAX setzt Rekordserie fort -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische Leitindex gibt zur Wochenmitte nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erklimmt neue Rekorde. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}