Partners Group Aktie
19.04.2023 08:01:02

Partners Group signs carbon dioxide removal agreement with Climeworks, a leading provider of high-quality carbon dioxide removal via direct air capture (DAC)

Partners Group
850.93 CHF 0.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Partners Group / Key word(s): ESG
Partners Group signs carbon dioxide removal agreement with Climeworks, a leading provider of high-quality carbon dioxide removal via direct air capture (DAC)

19.04.2023 / 08:01 CET/CEST

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 19 April 2023

  • Climeworks will remove more than 7,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere on Partners Groups behalf
  • The agreement represents Partners Groups first use of a technological solution to help meet its net zero commitments
  • Partners Group co-led a CHF 600 million fundraising round in Climeworks in 2022

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has signed a 13-year agreement with Climeworks (or the Company), a leading Swiss provider of high-quality carbon dioxide removal via direct air capture (DAC). Under the agreement, Climeworks will remove more than 7,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere on Partners Groups behalf, which will be permanently stored underground.

The DAC agreement with Climeworks is a significant step for Partners Group, which announced in 2022 that it would develop a decarbonization program to achieve net zero corporate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030. While a priority of the program will be to reduce the firms overall emissions, removing residual emissions via capture and storage of atmospheric CO2 will also play a role in achieving the net zero goal. The agreement with Climeworks is Partners Groups first adoption of a technology-based solution to address GHG emissions and sits alongside the firms growing portfolio of nature-based solutions, such as reforestation, which also contribute to enhancing biodiversity.

Partners Group co-led a CHF 600 million fundraising round in Climeworks in 2022 on behalf of its clients. As it does with all portfolio companies, the firm is currently working with the Climeworks management team and other investors with a focus on addressing the massive scale up the industry requires.

David Layton, Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Partners Group, comments: The agreement with Climeworks reflects Partners Groups focus on sustainability and its commitment to achieving positive stakeholder impact over the long term. Our aim is to be a sustainability leader in private markets by driving forward positive change at the companies under our stewardship, and also by playing a leading corporate role in the transition to a net zero global economy.

Christoph Gebald, co-founder and co-CEO, Climeworks, says: We are proud to welcome our investor Partners Group as a client and to support their journey toward net zero. High-quality carbon removal must be scaled to gigaton level by 2050, and multi-year agreements like this one are a crucial lever. Partners Groups commitment to high-quality carbon removals underlines the leading role of the financial services industry in this scale-up. As one of the global leaders in private markets, Partners Group sends a strong signal, which will hopefully inspire more companies to take action on carbon removal.

Climeworks DAC technology actively removes CO2 from the atmosphere in a scalable manner, which can then be permanently stored underground. In Iceland, where Climeworks operates the worlds largest DAC facility and storage installation in operation, called Orca, its air-captured CO2 is mixed with water and pumped underground, where, through the Carbfix method, it reacts with basaltic rock formations and mineralizes. Through this accelerated natural process, the CO2 turns into stone and is permanently removed from the air for thousands of years. This full DAC and storage process is third-party verified by an independent quality and assurance leader. In 2022, Climeworks broke ground on a second, larger plant in the same country, called Mammoth, which represents a demonstratable step in the Companys ambitious scale-up plan.

About Partners Group
Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 195 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt, and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate strong returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With USD 135 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2022, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,800 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Shareholder relations contact
Philip Sauer
Phone: +41 41 784 66 60
Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com

Media relations contact
Alec Zimmermann
Phone: +41 41 784 69 68
Email: alec.zimmermann@partnersgroup.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Partners Group
Zugerstrasse 57
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 784 60 00
Fax: + 41 41 784 60 01
E-mail: partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
Internet: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
ISIN: CH0024608827
Valor: 2460882
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1610965

 
End of News EQS News Service

1610965  19.04.2023 CET/CEST

