Partners Group establishes Private Wealth business unit, reinforcing the firm's 20+ year track record of providing leading private markets investment solutions for individual investors

Partners Group Private Wealth has USD 37 billion in AuM[1]

The firm has offered bespoke solutions to individual investors since 2001

The business unit will be led by global co-heads Robert Collins and Christian Wicklein

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has formalized its private wealth fundraising activities into a Private Wealth business unit, further committing to expanding access to private markets for individual investors. The Private Wealth business unit has USD 37 billion in AuM, nearly a third of the firm's total USD 131 billion in AuM, and will be co-led by Robert Collins, Partner, and Christian Wicklein, Managing Director, who will cover the Americas and Europe & APAC, respectively.

To support the strong growth of its private wealth activities in Asia, Partners Group recently hired Henry Chui, based in Singapore, to head its Asia team. Additionally, the firm will continue to build out functions that support the Private Wealth unit, such as Product Management, Structuring, and Portfolio Management.

David Layton, Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Partners Group, states: "We are proud to be a leader in the private wealth segment. As a firm, we distinguish ourselves through providing bespoke solutions and tailoring access for individual investors, which has been a focus for decades. By carving out Private Wealth from our institutional investor activities, we are emphasizing these clients' differentiated needs and further cementing our leadership position for the future."

Today, Partners Group works closely with a large, global network of banks, wealth managers, financial advisors, and Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) to provide their clients with bespoke access to private markets. In a testament to the quality of Partners Group's solutions, the firm has long-standing relationships with many top-tier global financial institutions.

Christian Wicklein, Co-Head Private Wealth, Partners Group, says: "Individual investors are increasingly looking to gain exposure to the growing portion of the real economy that can only be accessed through private markets. With our established track record of industry leadership in transformational business building, and our bespoke product shelf, Partners Group aims to remain the provider of choice for financial advisors and their clients."

Partners Group has been at the forefront of developing investment products tailored to the needs of individual investors since launching its global private markets evergreen franchise in 2001. Over the past 20 years, the firm has driven innovation in the segment, achieving several firsts. Notable amongst these are:

In 2009, Partners Group created the first 40-Act private equity fund in the United States; today, it's the largest of its kind with more than USD 12 billion in client assets

In 2015, Partners Group launched the first private market solutions for Defined Contribution (DC) schemes in the US, the UK, and Australia, a set of bespoke solutions catering to the daily liquidity and pricing requirements of this nascent market. It remains the only firm to offer solutions in all three jurisdictions

In 2017, Partners Group launched the first private equity European Long Term Investment Fund (ELTIF) accessible by individual investors

In 2020, Partners Group partnered with a Singaporean fintech platform to offer a tokenized commitment to one its private equity mutual funds, allowing for a significantly lower minimum investment requirement

Robert Collins, Co-Head Private Wealth, Partners Group, comments: "Partners Group is committed to making private markets fairer and more accessible. The firm was instrumental in establishing the market, is at the forefront of innovation today, and will continue to seek new solutions to expand access to private markets. As we grow our business, we will continue to help financial advisors provide their clients with a deeper understanding of private markets and its applications within a diversified portfolio. With the addressable market expected to increase significantly, we are well positioned to remain at the forefront of this industry."