Partners Group Aktie
30.06.2023 07:00:18

Partners Group appoints Chief Financial Officer; new member of the Executive Team

Partners Group
844.15 CHF 0.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Partners Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Partners Group appoints Chief Financial Officer; new member of the Executive Team

30-Jun-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 30 June 2023 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules (LR)

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, today announces the appointment of Joris Gröflin as Partner and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Team, with effect from 1 February 2024 at the latest. Mr. Gröflin will take over responsibility for the firms finance activities from Manuel Ottinger and Philip Sauer, who co-led the function ad interim. They will retain their roles as Head Finance and Head Corporate Development, respectively. Mr. Gröflin will be based in Zug, Switzerland.

Mr. Gröflin brings more than 20 years of experience, primarily across a variety of finance functions at leading Swiss industry groups. Previously, Mr. Gröflin was CFO and a member of the Executive Board at Axpo Holding AG. Prior to that, he held management roles at Rieter Holding AG, serving as CFO and as a member of the Group Executive Committee. Earlier on in his career, Mr. Gröflin worked in various roles at Kearney.

David Layton, Partner and Chief Executive Officer, says: On behalf of the Executive Team, I am very pleased to welcome Joris to Partners Group. Joris depth of experience leading finance functions at large international corporations headquartered in Switzerland will be highly valuable as we look to scale Partners Groups global operations and corporate services in tandem with the continued growth of our private markets platform.

Joris Gröflin adds: I am excited to join such a respected and fast-growing firm. Partners Group has a long history as a transformational investor and provider of bespoke private markets solutions. I look forward to working together with my colleagues on the Executive Team and within Finance as we continue to grow the firm profitably and sustainably.

About Partners Group
Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 195 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate superior returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With over USD 135 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2022, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,800 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Shareholder relations contact
Philip Sauer
Phone: +41 41 784 66 60
Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com

Media relations contact
Alec Zimmermann
Phone: +41 41 784 69 68

Email: alec.zimmermann@partnersgroup.com 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Partners Group
Zugerstrasse 57
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 784 60 00
Fax: + 41 41 784 60 01
E-mail: partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
Internet: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
ISIN: CH0024608827
Valor: 2460882
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1669459

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1669459  30-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

