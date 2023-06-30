Partners Group appoints Chief Financial Officer; new member of the Executive Team

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, today announces the appointment of Joris Gröflin as Partner and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Team, with effect from 1 February 2024 at the latest. Mr. Gröflin will take over responsibility for the firms finance activities from Manuel Ottinger and Philip Sauer, who co-led the function ad interim. They will retain their roles as Head Finance and Head Corporate Development, respectively. Mr. Gröflin will be based in Zug, Switzerland.

Mr. Gröflin brings more than 20 years of experience, primarily across a variety of finance functions at leading Swiss industry groups. Previously, Mr. Gröflin was CFO and a member of the Executive Board at Axpo Holding AG. Prior to that, he held management roles at Rieter Holding AG, serving as CFO and as a member of the Group Executive Committee. Earlier on in his career, Mr. Gröflin worked in various roles at Kearney.

David Layton, Partner and Chief Executive Officer, says: On behalf of the Executive Team, I am very pleased to welcome Joris to Partners Group. Joris depth of experience leading finance functions at large international corporations headquartered in Switzerland will be highly valuable as we look to scale Partners Groups global operations and corporate services in tandem with the continued growth of our private markets platform.

Joris Gröflin adds: I am excited to join such a respected and fast-growing firm. Partners Group has a long history as a transformational investor and provider of bespoke private markets solutions. I look forward to working together with my colleagues on the Executive Team and within Finance as we continue to grow the firm profitably and sustainably.