SMI 11'146 0.2%  SPI 14'274 0.2%  Dow 33'664 -0.2%  DAX 14'239 0.7%  Euro 0.9784 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3'873 0.7%  Gold 1'762 0.4%  Bitcoin 16'096 -5.1%  Dollar 0.9488 -1.6%  Öl 96.8 3.7% 
Top News
Richemont-Aktie schiesst hoch: Richemont mit tiefroten Zahlen, aber starkem Wachstum - Patricia Gandji steigt in Geschäftsleitung auf
Cantourage-Aktie +162% am ersten Handelstag: Cannabis-Aktie Cantourage startet schwungvoll an der Börse
Holcim-Aktie im Plus: Holcim kauft ab Montag eigene Aktien zurück
CPH-Aktie in Rot: CPH nimmt neues Werk in Brasilien in Betrieb
Formulafirst-Aktie: Formulafirst-Aktionäre heissen Liquidation und Delisting gut
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


Partners Group Aktie [Symbol: PGHN / Valor: 2460882]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.11.2022 16:00:30

Partners Group acquires EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a hyperscale data center platform in the US

Partners Group
1038.68 CHF 6.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Partners Group / Key word(s): Acquisition/Investment
Partners Group acquires EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a hyperscale data center platform in the US

11.11.2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Denver, US; 11 November 2022

  • Partners Group will invest up to USD 1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data center sites
  • EdgeCore is a next-generation infrastructure platform that is set to benefit from global digitization themes driving demand for data center processing and storage
  • The Company signs long-term contracts with large Tier 1 data center users

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has, on behalf of its clients, acquired EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure ("EdgeCore" or "the Company"), an owner, operator, and builder of hyperscale data centers in the US. Partners Group will invest up to USD 1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data center sites.

Through this investment, Partners Group will acquire EdgeCore's existing and under construction sites, and fund future acquisitions and buildout. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, EdgeCore selects, builds, and commercializes data centers for the worlds largest cloud, internet, and technology companies. Data center contracts are often long-term, with customers charged a price based on their contracted power capacity, leading to highly visible cashflows. The Company is well-positioned to benefit from global digitization themes, such as the growth of cloud computing, machine learning, AI, and 5G technologies, which are driving increasing demand for data center processing and storage. Mobile data traffic in North America is expected to grow at 24% CAGR through to 2027[1].

Partners Group will work with EdgeCore's experienced management team, which has over 140 years of combined industry experience, on its transformational value creation plan. Key initiatives include existing site expansion, acquiring and building future assets in the US, and expanding sustainability initiatives at its data center campuses.

Ed Diffendal, Managing Director, Co-Head Private Infrastructure Americas, Partners Group, says: "Through our thematic investing approach, we found rising demand for data centers in the US as service providers deploy more capacity to support businesses migrating to the cloud. EdgeCore is a unique next-generation infrastructure investment due to its strong portfolio of data center sites, advanced pipeline of shovel-ready assets in strategically important markets, and talented management team. We look forward to building out the platform."

Tom Ray, Chief Executive Officer, EdgeCore, comments: "EdgeCore differentiates itself through a combination of superior site locations, excellent reliability, flexible customer solutions, and speed to market. We build data centers in areas that maximize our pool of potential customers and design them to the performance standards of the top hyperscale customers. We have identified a pipeline of opportunities across the US and believe Partners Group's extensive experience working with infrastructure platforms, coupled with its financial resources, will enable us to execute on current and future opportunities."

Fentress Boyse, Member of Management, Private Infrastructure Americas, Partners Group, adds: "EdgeCore has strong infrastructure characteristics and is set to benefit from structural tailwinds across the data center sector. Businesses are increasingly shifting IT infrastructure to scaled outsourced cloud service provider data centers, which have more efficient power and cooling capabilities. The Company is at an inflexion point in its growth journey and our transformational value creation plan aims to build a best-in-class sustainable digital infrastructure platform for the largest demand users in this market."

Partners Group's Private Infrastructure business has USD 21 billion in assets under management and has made over 130 investments in 18 countries globally.

Partners Group was advised by Latham and Watkins, KPMG, Clifford Chance, and Ropes & Gray. EdgeCore was advised by Greenberg Traurig, RBC Capital Markets, and Ernst and Young.

[1] Ericsson Mobility Report (June 2022)

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested USD 185 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt, and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate strong returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With USD 131 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2022, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,600 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About EdgeCore

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure passionately and obsessively serves the worlds largest cloud, internet, and technology companies with both ready-for-occupancy and fully bespoke data center capacity supported by best-in-class service-delivery capabilities. Privately held and supported by committed equity to fund customer requirements at an initial aggregate amount of $4.0+ billion in the United States, EdgeCore supports customer requirements by proactively investing in land, power, and vertical development in key data center locations, with building designs that meet key performance specifications. EdgeCore has four power- and shovel-ready campuses, operational data center buildings, and the ability to expand investment across the US. For more information, please visit www.edgecore.com.

Partners Group US media relations contact
Prosek Partners
Email: Pro-PartnersGroup@prosek.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Partners Group
Zugerstrasse 57
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 784 60 00
Fax: + 41 41 784 60 01
E-mail: partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
Internet: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
ISIN: CH0024608827
Valor: 2460882
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1486059

 
End of News EQS News Service

1486059  11.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1486059&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Partners Group AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Partners Group AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kollateralschäden durch verfehlte Geldpolitik | BX Swiss TV

Sind die Notenbanken für die jetzige Krise selbstverantwortlich? Zu dieser Fragestellung gibt Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung in Zürich, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, Antwort.

Kollateralschäden durch verfehlte Geldpolitik | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
14:20 RWE zeigt Gewinnsprung
09:58 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
09:34 Marktüberblick: Dollar nach Inflationsdaten unter Druck
09:17 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
08:26 SMI springt über 11.000er-Marke
08:00 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Kurssprung nach US-Inflationszahlen / Apple - Tech-Werte ziehen deutlich an
10.11.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 24.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
10.11.22 DAX – Die rote Welle bleibt aus, die Verunsicherung besteht weiterhin
10.11.22 Kollateralschäden durch verfehlte Geldpolitik | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'545.33 19.13 CZSSMU
Short 11'758.04 13.96 DPSSMU
Short 12'193.67 8.98 DRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'145.12 11.11.2022 16:14:08
Long 10'664.51 19.99 FWSSMU
Long 10'419.43 13.87 A5SSMU
Long 9'964.94 8.88 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Richemont-Aktie schiesst hoch: Richemont mit tiefroten Zahlen, aber starkem Wachstum - Patricia Gandji steigt in Geschäftsleitung auf
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Kräftige Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger hat Kapitalerhöhung von 250 Millionen Franken abgeschlossen
Zurich-Aktie tiefer: Zurich konnte Prämieneinnahmen im Schadengeschäft weiter steigern - Hurrikan "Ian" belastet schwer
Vontobel-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: Verwaltete Kundenvermögen weiter rückläufig - Mittelfristziele bis 2024 fortgeschrieben
US-Inflationsdaten wirken weiter: SMI um Nulllinie -- DAX freundlich -- Dow Jones kann Gewinne nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mit kräftigen Gewinnen
US-Inflation im Oktober unter Erwartungen
Cantourage-Aktie +162% am ersten Handelstag: Cannabis-Aktie Cantourage startet schwungvoll an der Börse
Holcim-Aktie im Plus: Holcim kauft ab Montag eigene Aktien zurück
Darum legt der Euro nach US-Verbraucherpreisen deutlich zu - USD/CHF unter Druck

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.