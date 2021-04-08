SMI 11’128 -0.5%  SPI 14’153 -0.4%  Dow 33’446 0.1%  DAX 15’176 -0.2%  Euro 1.1035 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’957 -0.3%  Gold 1’738 -0.4%  Bitcoin 52’337 -3.2%  Dollar 0.9296 -0.2%  Öl 63.1 0.7% 
08.04.2021

Partnering with MNC Group, OPPO brings high-quality content to SEA users

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO, a leading smart device brand, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Indonesia's largest media company, the MNC Group on March 31 at the iNews Tower. Attendees of the meeting included David Gu, Managing Director of OPPO International Internet Services and Ade Tjendra, CEO of MVN. Together, they reached a consensus on integration of Video contents from Vision+ with OPPO.

Having built a strong relationship in the past years, OPPO and MNC are seeking a longer term and multi-dimensional cooperation, including videos, app market, browser, theme store, and investments.

Both OPPO and MNC have contributed to the development of Indonesia's digital evolution. Established in 2004, OPPO has expanded the global footprint to over 40 countries and regions. Having accompanied its Indonesian users for over 10 years, OPPO became one of the most popular smart device brands in Indonesia. With its vision 'strive to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world', OPPO has also brought plenty of cutting-edge technologies to the market such as VOOC Flash Charging, to achieve the vision. 

MNC Group is one of the largest national media business groups in Indonesia that focuses on 4 strategic businesses: media, financial services, entertainment hospitality, and e-commerce & other digitals. Founded in 1989, MNC operates the largest and most integrated media group in South East Asia, dominating the market with advertising based media & content, subscription-based media & broadband, and digital businesses.

"As a tech company that provides integrated hardware and software services, we are honoured to collaborate with Vision+, the OTT application from MNC, the leading media company in Indonesia, bringing more high-quality and original contents to Indonesian users," David Gu said. The Video App, Vision+, launched in September 2020 has now reached 1M DAU (Daily Active Users). It is expected that the app will gradually cover 2M DAU in Q2, 2021.

Focusing on deep cooperation at the content level, both companies hope to enhance content services and get better data performance in the future. OPPO also shares its Indonesia Internet Cooperation Exploration plan, which will cover services like Browser, Video, Theme Store, Lock Screen, music, and payment. "We will continue to work with Vision+ to explore more cooperation opportunities and build an open and integrated Internet ecosystem for the local market, so as to bring a cross-device, multi-scenario digital life to OPPO users." David said.

