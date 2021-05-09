|
09.05.2021 11:04:00
Partner Communications To Release First Quarter Results For 2021 On May 26, 2021
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that the Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be released on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.
Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:
International: +972.3.918.0687
North America toll-free: +1.866.860.9642
A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby
If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available fromMay 26, 2021 until June 9, 2021, at the following numbers:
International: +972.3.925.5921
North America toll-free: +1.888.254.7270
In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby
Contact:
Tamir Amar
Chief Financial Officer & VP Fiber-Optics
Amir Adar
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects
Tel: +972 (54) 781 5051
E-mail: investors@partner.co.il
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partner-communications-to-release-first-quarter-results-for-2021-on-may-26-2021-301287070.html
SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.
