Partner Communications Reports That the Ministry of Communications Granted the Receiver Adv. Ehud Sol a Permit to Exercise Means of Control of the Company by Himself

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports following its report dated November 13, 2019 regarding the appointment of Adv. Ehud Sol as a receiver for 49,862,800 of the Company’s shares held by S.B. Israel Telecom Ltd. that constitute 30.4% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital, that on December 9, 2019, the Ministry of Communications granted, within its powers, a permit to the receiver to exercise means of control of the Company by himself ("the Permit").

The Permit clarifies, that its provision does not derogate from the receiver's obligation to receive approval to perform an action which requires approval under the Company's licenses or under any law.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191210005565/en/