SMI 11’929 -0.4%  SPI 15’296 -0.5%  Dow 34’034 -0.8%  DAX 15’698 -0.1%  Euro 1.0916 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’140 -0.3%  Gold 1’806 -0.4%  Bitcoin 35’771 2.7%  Dollar 0.9132 0.5%  Öl 74.4 0.7% 

Partner Communications Aktie [Valor: 1012374 / ISIN: US70211M1099]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.06.2021 11:12:00

Partner Communications Reports Management Changes

Partner Communications
4.68 USD 1.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, that Mr. Tamir Amar, the Company's Financial Chief Officer & Vice President Fiber Optics, has also been appointed as Deputy CEO of the Company. In addition, Mr. Yacov Truzman, the Company's Vice President of Business and Sales Division, has been appointed as Deputy CEO-Sales of the Company.

 

Partner Logo

 

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1334689/Partner_Communications_Logo.jpg

Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar
Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +972-54-781-4951

Mr. Amir Adar
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects
Tel.: +972-54-781-5051
Email: investors@partner.co.il

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partner-communications-reports-management-changes-301314523.html

SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.

﻿