ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, that Mr. Tamir Amar, the Company's Financial Chief Officer & Vice President Fiber Optics, has also been appointed as Deputy CEO of the Company. In addition, Mr. Yacov Truzman, the Company's Vice President of Business and Sales Division, has been appointed as Deputy CEO-Sales of the Company.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1334689/Partner_Communications_Logo.jpg

Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar

Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +972-54-781-4951

Mr. Amir Adar

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel.: +972-54-781-5051

Email: investors@partner.co.il

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partner-communications-reports-management-changes-301314523.html

SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.