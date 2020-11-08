SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’323 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0692 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’951 0.1%  Dollar 0.9001 -0.5%  Öl 39.7 -2.8% 
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.11.2020 07:50:00

Partner Communications Announces Receiving Lawsuits and Motions for the Recognition of These Lawsuits as Class Actions

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that the Company received 2 lawsuits and a motion for the recognition of these lawsuits as class actions (the "Motions"), filed against Partner and its subsidiaries (together the "Respondents") in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa District Court on November 2, 2020.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Julius Baer Group / Partners Group Hldg. AG / Temenos AG 56925756 59.00 % 11.00 %
Apple Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Spotify 56925760 49.00 % 10.00 %
LafargeHolcim N / Lonza Group N / Sika AG 56925757 60.00 % 9.50 %

In the motions it was allegedly claimed that the Respondents charged the customers a fee for an internet access service provider service (the "Service") after they began receiving this service from another company and that the Respondents did not provide the Service in return for the payment.

The total amount claimed in each of the Motions was not stated by the applicants, but was estimated by the applicants in each of the Motions to be at least tens of millions of NIS.

Requests for recognition of lawsuits as class actions on similar grounds have been recently filed against other telecommunication companies.

Partner is reviewing the Motions and is unable at this preliminary stage, to evaluate, with any degree of certainty, the probability of success of the lawsuits or the range of potential exposure, if any.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Partner Communications Co. Ltd.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Partner Communications Co. Ltd.mehr Analysen

06.06.19 Partner Communications Equal weight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 69.04
8.90 %
ABB 24.03
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 211.80
0.76 %
Alcon 56.52
0.50 %
CS Group 9.58
0.42 %
Swiss Re 71.62
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.30
-0.52 %
Nestle 106.50
-0.62 %
Lonza Grp 617.20
-0.80 %
Swisscom 472.30
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
06.11.20
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Index-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI-Rally
06.11.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 50er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Trendkanal bestätigt
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. 4.00 0.50% Partner Communications Co. Ltd.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Wahl: Biden mit guten Chancen auf Wahlsieg - Trump behauptet erneut, er habe gewonnen
Entscheidung bei US-Wahl gefallen: Joe Biden wird neuer US-Präsident - Trump erkennt Bidens Sieg nicht an
Bullishe Krypto-Prognose: Bitcoin laut Hedgefonds-Manager Paul Tudor Jones beste Inflationsabsicherung
Warren Buffett kaufte Berkshire-Aktien für neun Milliarden Dollar zurück
Dollar fällt zum Franken so tief wie seit Januar 2015 nicht mehr - die Gründe
Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
KW 45: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Analyst: Tesla verdankt seinen Gewinn hauptsächlich einer Tatsache
US-Wahl: Biden zieht auch in Pennsylvania an Trump vorbei - Trump beansprucht weiterhin Sieg für sich
Erdogan entlässt Zentralbankchef - Lira auf Rekordtief

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert --DAX schliesst leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
In den USA zeigen sich die Börsen zum Wochenschluss lethargisch. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit leicht freundlicher Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Abschläge. Die grössten Börsen in Asien fanden zwei Tage nach der US-Präsidentschaftswahl keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit