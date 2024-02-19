Participation notification by Solvac SA.

Brussels, Belgium – February 19, 2024 - 8:30 CET

According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), Solvac SA (Rue de Champs Elysées 43 - 1050 Bruxelles, Belgium) sent to Syensqo the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the 30% regulatory threshold was exceeded. Here is a summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total December 11, 2023 30.81% - 30.81%

The notification, dated February 15, 2024, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading

Notified by Solvac SA: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Date on which the threshold is crossed: December 11, 2023

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 30% upwards

Denominator: 105,876,417

Additional information: On the basis of Solvac SA's shareholding in Solvay SA prior to the partial demerger (last notification dated March 24, 2021 relating to the crossing of a threshold on March 19, 2021), Solvac SA held 30.81% of the share capital of Solvay SA and therefore holds 30.81% of the share capital of Syensqo at the time of the partial demerger.





Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Section of Syensqo's website.

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations Nathalie van Ypersele

+32 478 20 10 62



Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72



Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07







media.relations@syensqo.com Sherief Bakr

+ 44 7920 575 989



Bisser Alexandrov

+33 607 635 280



Imtiyaz Lokhandwala

+1 609 860 3959



investor.relations@syensqo.com





