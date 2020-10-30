|
30.10.2020 08:30:00
Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.
Brussels, October 30, 2020, 08:30 CET - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|October 26, 2020
|2.99%
|0.07%
|3.06%
|October 27, 2020
|3.03%
|0.07%
|3.10%
The latest notification, dated October 29, 2020, contains the following information:
- Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: October 27, 2020
- Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards
- Denominator: 105,876,416
- Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%.
Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.
