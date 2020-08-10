|
10.08.2020 08:30:00
Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.
Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
Brussels, August 10, 2020, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the move:
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|August 4, 2020
|2.996%
|0.08%
|3.08%
The notification, dated August 5, 2020, contains the following information:
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Credit Suisse / UBS
|55824040
|69.00 %
|12.50 %
|AMS AG / Temenos AG
|55823910
|49.00 %
|12.50 %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co.
|55823911
|49.00 %
|11.50 %
- Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: August 4, 2020
- Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
- Denominator: 105,876,416
- Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.
Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.
Attachments