<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.08.2020 08:30:00

Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, August 10, 2020, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
August 4, 20202.996%0.08%3.08%

The notification, dated August 5, 2020, contains the following information:

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Credit Suisse / UBS 55824040 69.00 % 12.50 %
AMS AG / Temenos AG 55823910 49.00 % 12.50 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 55823911 49.00 % 11.50 %

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: August 4, 2020
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

Attachments

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Solvay S.A.mehr Nachrichten