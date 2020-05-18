|
18.05.2020 08:30:00
Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.
Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
Brussels, Monday, May 18, 2020, 08h30 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the moves:
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|May 11, 2020
|3.14%
|0.38%
|3.53%
|May 12, 2020
|2.93%
|0.36%
|3.29%
The latest notification, dated May 13, 2020, contains the following information:
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AMS AG / Logitech
|54238982
|49.00 %
|14.00 %
|Credit Suisse / UBS
|54239012
|65.00 %
|14.00 %
|Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co.
|54238983
|59.00 %
|12.00 %
- Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
- Notified by: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: May 12, 2020
- Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
- Denominator: 105,876,416
- Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.
The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on https://www.solvay.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/transparency-declarations/all-transparency-declarations
Transparency notifications are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.
Attachments