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Parsons Corporation Registered Shs Aktie 47481760 / US70202L1026

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09.06.2026 12:49:24

Parsons Secures Additional $73 Mln AFRL GARDEM Contract

Parsons Corporation Registered Shs
45.85 CHF -2.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Parsons Corp. (PSN), a defense and infrastructure solutions provider, on Tuesday announced it secured an additional $73 million contract in support of the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory's Global Application Research, Development, Engineering and Maintenance or GARDEM mission.

The latest award marks its fourth GARDEM contract in 2026, bringing the company's total GARDEM awards this year to $218 million.

The contract expands the company's responsibilities for research and development and operations and maintenance across GARDEM 2 enterprise platform and mission application software baselines.

The scope includes platform and mission application support for field sites and existing installations.

The company said it will also lead the migration of capabilities to its Lightweight Application Management Platform, a scalable environment designed to accelerate mission deployment and reduce lifecycle costs.

The company said its technical approach emphasizes technology reuse and integration across GARDEM 2 awards, enabling rapid capability updates while lowering ownership costs for the government.

In the pre-market trading, Parsons Corp is 0.81% higher at $58.30 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Trading Signals: Idorsia: Chancen aufgrund mehrerer Katalysatoren

Klinische Fortschritte und starke Verkaufszahlen sorgen bei Idorsia für Fantasie. Nach dem Sprung auf ein neues Jahreshoch holt die Aktie zwar Luft geholt, doch genau diese Pause könnte für risikobereite Anleger Chancen bieten.

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