30.09.2019 18:36:00

Parsons Awarded $590 Million COCOM Cyber Mission Contract

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has been awarded the Combatant Commands Cyber Mission Support (CCMS) contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). The contract is a one-year base with four one-year options for a total potential value of $590 million.

Under the contract, Parsons will support multi-domain operations across cyber, space, air, ground, and maritime — researching, developing, testing, and evaluating tailored cyber solutions for cyberspace operations, advanced concepts and technologies, and integrating operational platforms. The company will also provide operational support for developed cyber capabilities, including joint command and control (C2) and multi-domain platforms, for the Department of Defense (DoD), combatant commands (COCOMs), and interagency partners.

"Parsons applies a tailored development approach to guarantee continuous integration of existing and emerging technology into operational C2 systems for multiple customers at the same time," said Paul Decker, general manager for Parsons' Cyber and Intelligence market. "Our culture encourages continued transparency and feedback, which drives active engagement and communication with end users, while our agile technical execution of mission requirements delivers capability more frequently and reduces risk."

Parsons' prime contractor role includes identifying technologies from the defense industrial base and commercial providers to amplify the cyber operator's capability. The company's comprehensive understanding of joint and interagency cyber missions and operational forces allows it to develop, integrate, test, and deploy full-spectrum cyber capabilities with tailored training to effectively equip and sustain competent and confident operators.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt
+1 703.851.4425
Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
Dave.Spille@parsons.com

Parsons Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Parsons Corporation)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-awarded-590-million-cocom-cyber-mission-contract-300927845.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation

