Parsons Awarded $139M U.S. Army Renovation Contract

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has been awarded a $139 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to repair Bucholz Army Airfield, U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The firm fixed price project delivery contract is a new, competitive win for the company. The total contract value including base and options is approximately $229 million.

Bucholz Army Airfield is in a remote, highly corrosive, humid and salt-laden environment which presents unique challenges as Parson replaces various components of the airfield, including the major runways, taxiways and parking aprons. Additional work includes installing potable and non-potable water line systems, lined water catchment and drainage systems, airfield pavement markings, runway and taxiway lighting systems, electric vault, and an airfield electrical distribution system along with upgrading airfield navigation aids for flight operations.

"We understand the strategic significance of a fully operational Bucholz Airfield for the U.S. military in the Pacific theatre and are honored the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has selected Parsons for this important mission," said Dave Bird, program manager for Parsons. "The company's multi-decade history of delivering thoughtful, predictable, safe and sustainably focused results represents the lowest risk, highest value option for the U.S. Army to ensure operations continue during renovation."

Bucholz Army Airfield Repair is a design-bid-build renovation project with phasing to accommodate a fully active runway throughout the entire duration of renovation. Airfield repairs will be completed in one single phase, and airfield operations will continue to function during repairs.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

