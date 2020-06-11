11.06.2020 14:41:00

Parks Associates Announces CONNECTIONS™ Community, a Virtual Networking and Conference Experience Focused on Home Security, Smart Home, Connected Health, and Entertainment Industries

DALLAS, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates today announced the launch of the CONNECTIONS™ Community, an online conference and networking experience focused on the connected home and IoT industries. The research firm will host six webinars on key topics, sharing its latest consumer data and insights, culminating in a three-day virtual conference that will bring together industry leaders to network and discuss the growing smart home market. The firm's latest research predicts by 2024, total annual revenue from smart home services in the US will exceed $1.7 billion.

"We are excited to announce the CONNECTIONS™ Community and offer our clients a unique virtual experience that blends research and industry knowledge as part of an ongoing experience," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "While we aren't able to host CONNECTIONS™ or CONNECTIONS™ Europe in person this year, we are able to extend the value of these event to an online community and provide valuable networking and discussion throughout the year."

Sponsors include Sutherland Global Services, Alarm.com, Rapid Response Monitoring, Cox, Cirrent, Everise, Firedome, Intellithings, MMB Networks, PassiveBolt, Z-Wave, Zen Ecosystems, Aprilaire, Sprosty Network, Wi-Charge, Gadgeon, and Inspire.

Session topics for CONNECTIONS Community, November 10-12:

  • State of the Smart Home Market in a Year of Disruption
  • Creating Value through Elevated User Experiences
  • Monitoring Services: Expanding Beyond Security
  • Smart Home Platforms: Quest for a Unified Experience
  • DIY: Impact on Smart Home and Security
  • Independent Living: Serving Seniors and Chronically Ill
  • AI and the Smart Home: Proactive and Predictive Intelligence
  • Connectivity: Impact of Gigabit Broadband, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6
  • Investing in the Future: 2025 Outlook

Key speakers:

  • Samir Ahmad, Investment Manager, KPN Ventures
  • Noopur Davis, EVP, Chief Product and Information Security Officer, Comcast
  • Anne Ferguson, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com
  • Rodney Harrell, PhD, VP, Livable Communities and Long-Term Services and Supports, AARP
  • Bob Kupbens, President, Chief Strategy and Product Officer, ADT
  • Oisin Hanrahan, Chief Product Officer, ANGI Homeservices; Co-founder & CEO, Handy,
  • Jim Nye, Chief Product Operations Officer, Vivint Smart Home

"Data and insights, as well as tenured experience, will help companies navigate the turbulent markets," said Jennifer Kent, Senior Director, Parks Associates. "With new circumstances driven by COVID-19 and the economic recession, consumers will reconfigure their perceptions of value propositions, which in turn will create new opportunities for companies to innovate in design, outreach, and business strategy. Our research finds only two-fifths of US broadband households are familiar with smart home devices, so this market has plenty of room to grow and expand. We have designed the CONNECTIONS™ Community to identify and explore these opportunities amidst a community of industry executives who will benefit from shared learning."

The CONNECTIONS™ Community will host multiple webinars leading up to the November event, with analyst insights, interactive panels, roundtable discussions, and special networking:

  • Support: Onboarding and Ongoing Services
  • Connected Cars: Extending Functions in the Home
  • Connected Health at Home: The Next Smart Home Market
  • Privacy and Security: Protecting the Consumer
  • Energy Management: Opportunities in the Smart Home
  • MDUs in Focus: Builders, Property Managers, and Connected Solutions

For speaking questions, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, speakers@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 24th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference is a virtual conference taking place November 10-12, preceded by topical webinars hosted in July-October. www.connectionsconference.com

Media Contact:
Rosey Ulpino
Parks Associates
972-490-1113
241524@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parks-associates-announces-connections-community-a-virtual-networking-and-conference-experience-focused-on-home-security-smart-home-connected-health-and-entertainment-industries-301074160.html

SOURCE Parks Associates

