|
12.11.2019 14:52:00
Parks Associates' 2nd Annual Future of Video Conference Features Speakers from Comcast, Verizon, Viacom, CBS Interactive, Universal Electronics, NFL, and More
DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the speaker lineup for its second annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, taking place December 9-11 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, California. New research from the firm finds content is a main factor for new vMVPD subscriptions, while promotions motivate new pay-TV subscribers—39% of new vMVPD subscribers added this subscription to gain access to a specific channel, while 49% of new pay-TV subscribers added this subscription due to a sale or promotional price.
Future of Video, sponsored by Deltatre, Brightcove, Caavo, MediaKind, Penthera, Premion, You.i TV, ActiveVideo, and Friend MTS, will explore the evolution of business models, shifting consumer attitudes regarding video services, and new strategies to impact retention and consumer perception.
"We are excited about this year's event and will share our latest consumer data and industry research about pay-TV and OTT services, the value of content, effective technology innovation, and best strategies for building successful video services for today's connected consumers," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates.
Keynotes:
- John Curbishley, EVP, Distribution Strategy, Operations & New Business, Viacom
- Tim Gibson, VP Video & Application Marketing, AT&T
- Erin L. McPherson, Head, Content Acquisitions, Strategy and Programming, Verizon
- Tom Ryan, CEO and Co-Founder, Pluto TV
Speakers:
- Eric Berman, Head, Business Development, Crunchyroll & VRV
- Marc Bourget, GM, Connected TV, Samba TV
- Rob Caruso, VP, Device Partnerships, Netflix
- Brian Cavanagh, COO, Omnimesh
- David Clevinger, Senior Director, Esports and Sports Product Strategy, IBM Watson Media
- Shay David, President & GM, Media & Telecom, Kaltura
- Mrugesh Desai, Regional VP, North America, Accedo
- Alex Drosin, SVP | OTT, Americas, Deltatre
- Andrew Einaudi, CEO and Co-founder, Caavo Inc.
- Joel Fineman, Director, Publisher Development, Premion, a TEGNA company
- Rob Gelick, Executive VP and GM, CBS Entertainment Digital, CBS Interactive
- Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP, Products & Technology, Universal Electronics Inc.
- Cynthia Hudson, SVP and Managing Director, CNN en Español
- Dan Hurwitz, Chief Revenue Officer, Penthera
- Kim Hurwitz, Chief Marketing Officer, FITE.tv
- Jake Katz, SVP Strategy, Trailer Park
- Virginia Juliano, CEO/Founder, CobbleCord
- Simon Leadlay, Head, Product Market Development, You.i TV
- Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi TV
- Jim Long, CEO, Didja Inc.
- Joe Mancini, Sr. Director, Product Management, Comcast Technology Solutions
- Will Marks, SVP, Business Development and Digital, Ovation TV
- Karl Meyer, Head, Sales, Media and Entertainment, Samsung Ads
- Jeff Miller, CEO, ActiveVideo
- Chris Morgan, Chief Revenue Officer, Oracle Data Cloud/Moat
- Erick Opeka, President, Cinedigm Networks, Cinedigm
- Brad Parobek, SVP Sales Americas, Friend MTS
- Damian Pelliccione, CEO, Revry
- Erik Ramberg, VP, Head of Global Business Development, MediaKind
- Marty Roberts, CEO and Co-Founder, Wicket Labs
- Sourik Samaddar, Principal, CDN Cloud Services, Akamai
- Gary Schanman, SVP, Video Products, Charter
- Elana Sofko, COO, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
- Jeremy Strauss, Global Head of Business Development, Tastemade Inc.
- Blake Stuchin, VP, Digital Media Business Development, NFL
- Stefan Van Engen, Senior VP, Content Programming and Partnerships, XUMO
- Keith Valory, CEO, Plex
- Mark Young, SVP Global Strategy & Business Development, Fandango
- Keith Zubchevich, Chief Strategy Officer, Conviva
To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis, 229000@email4pr.com
About Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media
Future of Video examines consumer research and key industry topics impacting digital entertainment, OTT video, and online streaming services, with new consumer research and insights on the changing video and digital media markets. www.futureofvideo.us
Sherrelle Lewis
Parks Associates
972-996-0214
229000@email4pr.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parks-associates-2nd-annual-future-of-video-conference-features-speakers-from-comcast-verizon-viacom-cbs-interactive-universal-electronics-nfl-and-more-300956263.html
SOURCE Parks Associates
