Parks Associates: 29% of US Broadband Households Plan to Purchase a Smart Thermostat in 2020

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds 29% of US broadband households plan to purchase a smart thermostat in 2020 and 13% of broadband households currently own a smart thermostat. Consumers are also showing more interest in automated energy programs, as 42% of current smart thermostat owners would allow a utility to adjust their device in order to save energy.

Parks Associates and PLMA will co-host the complimentary webcast "Trends and Opportunities in Residential Energy Management" on Thursday, February 6, 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET). The webcast will present industry insights, analysis on recent product announcements from CES, and new consumer and industry research from Parks Associates, including adoption of smart home products, new partnerships, and deployment of new programs by utilities.

"Consumer awareness and familiarity regarding energy management solutions, programs, and tools, including time-of-use, tiered pricing, and energy monitoring products, increased over the past year," said Patrice Samuels, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "This can be partly attributed to utility marketing programs and co-marketing efforts with smart home product manufacturers."

Joining Samuels on the webcast are the following speakers:

Rich Barone , Director of Strategic Consulting for Customer Resources & Markets, Hawaiian Electric

, Director of Strategic Consulting for Customer Resources & Markets, Hawaiian Electric Foued Barouni , Product Line Manager, AddÉnergie | FLO

, Product Line Manager, AddÉnergie | FLO Abhay Gupta , Founder & CEO, Bidgely

, Founder & CEO, Bidgely Jenny Roehm , Senior Manager, Utility Solutions, Schneider Electric

"As an industry, it is exciting to watch the continued evolution of controls technologies and the promise they hold for positively impacting the electric grid," said Rich Philip, Manager - Business Demand Response, Duke Energy, and PLMA Thought Leadership Co-chair. "The lynchpin for making the connection between the smart grid and the smart home a reality is winning broad customer acceptance of these technologies."

Parks Associates will host Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, February 17-19 in Austin, Texas, to examine the changing role of utilities and energy providers in the IoT era. The conference offers research and insights on new opportunities to empower consumers with smart solutions to manage and save energy in the home.

To register for the webcast, visit http://www.parksassociates.com/plma-feb2020. To request data or an interview, please contact Elizabeth Parks at eparks@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113.

